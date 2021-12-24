"10-8 Nate Diaz" - Watch John McCarthy's hilarious reaction to Nate Diaz's fake punch at MMA fighter

John McCarthy reacted in a hilarious manner to Nate Diaz's fake punch at Carrese Archer during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event last Saturday.

Archer spilled his beer and was seen flinching in anticipation of a punch from Diaz, who was leaving the Amalie Arena in Tampa. The moment was caught on camera and shared on social media, garnering lots of views. Archer, who is A.J. McKee's training partner, even challenged the Stockton native to a fight.

During a recent chat with co-host and former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy cracked up after seeing the video. He remarked that there was no chance UFC president Dana White would sign Carrese Archer for a one-off fight with Nate Diaz.

"Did you see that very good? Who is that guy? I love it. He was definitely not prepared for Nate, man! That beer went everywhere... Oh nice try, dude. After that reaction? You ain't getting nothing. That is it. 10-8 Nate Diaz."

Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has also called out Nate Diaz following their scuffle at the Paul vs. Woodley rematch weigh-in. McKee's teammate Anthony Taylor lost via majority decision to Diaz's protege Chris Avila on the preliminary card.

Nate Diaz is 1-3 in the UFC since beating Conor McGregor at UFC 196

Nate Diaz hasn't been a very active fighter of late. He shocked the world when he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196 back in March 2016. However, since his majority decision loss to the Irish superstar in their rematch at UFC 202, he has won only one bout.

Diaz secured victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, but suffered defeats at the hands of welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards during the period.

The 36-year-old holds a 20-13 record in his pro MMA career and has only one fight left on his current UFC contract. It is still unclear as to who he will square off against next.

