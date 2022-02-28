Watch: Sean Strickland gets stuck in muddy river water while riding his 500-pound Africa Twin motorcycle 

In a recent Instagram post, Sean Strickland has admitted that he kind of messed up while riding his motorcycle.

Apart from fighting, Strickland has also developed a love for motorcycles over the years. With no fight booked at the moment, it seems like 'Tarzan' has some spare time for a few motorcycle sessions.

Strickland attempted to cross some kind of a small river with his "500-lb" Africa Twin motorcycle. The UFC middleweight started out just fine, but as he reached the middle part of the water, his motorcycle got stuck in the mud.

Strickland ended up getting out of his seat and started dragging his bike towards the other end of the river. In the caption, he wrote:

"Mistakes were made..... 500 lb bike and mud doesn't mix," he wrote.

A motorcycle accident may have affected Sean Strickland's fighting career

In 2018, then-welterweight UFC fighter Sean Strickland suffered a terrible motorcycle accident. It almost ended his MMA career as doctors have advised him there's a chance he could never get back to his fighting form. Fortunately, 'Tarzan' managed to bounce back and revive his career.

Ahead of Strickland's UFC Vegas 47 fight against Jack Hermansson earlier this month, ex-middleweight champion Michael Bisping made a shocking revelation. According to 'The Count,' Strickland told him that he made quite a huge sum of money from the accident through insurance.

Bisping then speculated that it took away a lot of stress from Strickland financially. As a result, 'Tarzan' was able to focus on just getting better as a fighter.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

“[Strickland] He was in a nasty motorcycle accident. Remember that. And it almost ended his career, his leg was f*cked up, he was out for a while, and probably would never fight again. But Sean told me, he said he probably shouldn’t talk about it but he got a ton of money from the accident through insurance policies. And the money is what changed his fighting style because if took away the stress of fighting."

