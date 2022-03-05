"You receive cocaine today" - Ali Abdelaziz responds after Conor McGregor goes ballistic on Islam Makhachev in latest Twitter rant

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz have engaged in a Twitter war over a potential match against Islam Makhachev.

Shortly after providing an update about his recovery, McGregor went on a tweeting spree and blasted Makhachev. As expected, 'The Notorious' fired brutal shots at Makhachev and referred to the Dagestani fighter and his family as rats. In a recent Twitter post, Conor McGregor wrote:

"G’n’P [Bobby Green] so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator."

The former UFC two-division champ then followed it up with a more specific rant designated for Makhachev. In it, McGregor exclaimed:

"I’ll fight that shit stain Makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the RDA fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains."

This immediately caught the attention of Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who swiftly clapped back at McGregor. According to Abdelaziz, the No. 3 lightweight in the world will make quick work of 'Mystic Mac.' Abdelaziz replied:

"You receive cocaine today @MAKHACHEVMMA [Makhachev] Will submit you under one round you don’t have a chance."

Abdelaziz then made sure to put McGregor in his place after the Irishman took dig at Makhachev's stoppage win over Bobby Green. The Dominance MMA boss reminded McGregor of his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and concluded that the former champion is just trying to get some attention. Abdelaziz stressed:

"October 6 you got beat up you and your whole entire team by the king @TeamKhabib now you want Play fighting with @MAKHACHEVMMA stop You only want attention."

UFC boss Dana White is tired of answering questions about Conor McGregor's getting a title shot

While still out, Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to compete for the belt on his return a number of times. Reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, had already admitted that he would let everybody else wait for a chance to fight McGregor.

UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, recently hinted at the possibility of an Oliveira vs. McGregor title bout should "Do Bronx" keep his reign going. Many believe it is quite unfair but White has grown tired of the topic.

According to the UFC boss, everybody should just stop bugging him as McGregor is yet to even set a return date. In a recent interview with My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White said:

“The problem is, every time I do a f*cking interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a f*cking title shot?’ That’s all they f*cking ask. So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens..’ It’s a dumb f*cking question for the media to ask, but the media asks dumb f*cking sh*t all day, every day."

"That’s what happens... And anybody who’s p*ssed off because Conor might f*cking get (a title shot), you’re a f*cking idiot too. If that p*sses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy.”

Watch White's full interview below:

