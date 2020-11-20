UFC president Dana White says no heavyweight fights on offer for Jon Jones: 'We have no inclination that he is coming to fight'

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Instagram yesterday to show off his bulked up 240 lbs. physique at the gym and to let the MMA world know that his preparation for making heavyweight is going perfectly.

Jones wrote in the caption that he expects to be ready to take on the 265-pounds division in just a few months.

However, whether Jon Jones will get an opponent to readily fight in the UFC heavyweight division is still up in the air.

UFC President Dana White talked to TMZ Sports about where UFC stands in regards to booking a heavyweight bout for Jon Jones.

Dana White: I don't know what Jon Jones is doing

Dana White was asked if he has seen Jon Jones' new photos getting ready for the heavyweight division, and whether UFC had any plans of booking him for International Fight Week.

But Dana White said that he was not aware of what Jon Jones was up to.

"No, none. No talk for Jon Jones... I don't know if he's getting ready. I don't know what Jon Jones is doing."

Dana White added that whenever Jon Jones is ready for a fight, all he needs to do is inform UFC and they would see what fight they can book for him. But as of yet, they had no word from the former Light Heavyweight Champ.

"When he's ready, all he had got to do is let us know. But we have no inclination whatsoever that this guy is coming to fight."

What lies ahead of Jon Jones in UFC?

Jon Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title over pay dispute with Dana White, and said he would move up to heavyweight.

Ever since, he has been tweeting about a potential title fight against the heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

Stipe Miocic is possibly going to fight Francis Ngannou in a rematch of their 2018 bout in which Miocic clinched a dominant decision victory. Jon Jones has been saying that since that fight has already happened and Miocic has earned a one-sided win, it does not make sense for them to fight again.

Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Miocic should instead fight him instead, because they are closer in size and it is also a more exciting fight, Jones made his case on Twitter recently.

Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

However, Francis Ngannou has gone on to beat four top Heavyweight contenders since then - Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and most recently Jairzinho Rozenstruik, thereby rightfully earning a shot at the title again. He is likely to fight Stipe Miocic in March next year.

Only time (and Dana White) will tell if Jon Jones gets to fight the winner of that bout to make his Heavyweight debut.