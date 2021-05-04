UFC rankings after UFC Vegas 25: Jiri Prochazka shoots up the light-heavyweight ladder

Jiri Prochazka has stormed up the UFC's light heavyweight rankings, which were updated on Monday. The Czech currently stands at #2 in the 205-lbs ladder after a spectacular knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25.

Jiri Prochazka shot up the rankings with back-to-back second-round knockout victories, which included a highlight reel KO of Volkan Oezdemir on his UFC debut. The recently updated rankings saw Prochazka climb up three places from his previous position while Dominick Reyes dropped two spots lower.

After three consecutive defeats, Reyes is currently #5 in the division. The former Rizvin light-heavyweight champion posted a picture of the new rankings on his Twitter account.

Jiri Prochazka made headlines with a spinning elbow knockout of veteran contender Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25. In the post-fight interview, 'Denis' admitted that he is still a student of the game.

"I just wanna show the beauty of the art, but sometimes I go quickly for the win, and by that time, I catch some punches. I am still learning," said Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka has title aspirations

Prochazka also said he is ready to take on the winner of the light-heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Texeira. The two are set to face each other on September 4th at UFC 266. Talking about his title aspirations, Prochazka said:

"I'm ready, let's do that. But I like my neighbor Blachowicz. Now it's the fight between Glover Teixeira and Blachowicz, yeah? So, the winner will be my next opponent? It's an honor for me."

Immediately after the UFC Vegas 25 headliner, UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter to suggest a matchup between himself and Jiri Prochazka.

Hey @jiri_bjp.



Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

The sudden callout raised some concerns regarding Glover Texeira's long-standing title shot and left fans wondering if the Brazilian had been passed over for a second time. However, Jan Blachowicz quickly clarified that the 41-year-old UFC veteran would get his shot at the light-heavyweight crown ahead of Jiri Prochazka.

For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature.



Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word 👊🙂. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

Responding to Blachowicz's erstwhile callout, Prochazka said that it would be an honor for him to fight the Polish legend if he were to successfully defend his title against Texeira at UFC 266.

If you defend @gloverteixeira

It will be my pleasure — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 3, 2021