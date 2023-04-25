The latest UFC Rankings update has been released after UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, with the main event victor Sergei Pavlovich taking a big step forward in the heavyweight division.

Pavlovich was utterly dominant in his showdown against No.4-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and displayed a scary volume of striking and precision. It took him just three minutes and eight seconds to end Blaydes' ordeal and knock him out.

The win extended Pavlovich's winning streak to six fights, with each of them being first-round knockouts. Pavlovich has left behind a majority of the top heavyweight contenders in his wake, including Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. He climbed above Stipe Miocic to No.2 in the heavyweight division, just behind Ciryl Gane.

In the welterweight division, Daniel Rodriguez debuted in the rankings at No.15. Michel Pereira climbed a further position to No.14 in the welterweight contenders rankings. Jorge Masvidal's steady descent down the welterweight rankings finally saw him exit it after four straight losses.

Chris Gutierrez dropped down to No.13 in the bantamweight division after his latest loss to Pedro Munhoz. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira moved up a position in the men's pound-for-pound rankings to rise to No.10.

Check out all the latest movements in the UFC Rankings update:

Sergei Pavlovich is ready to take on the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Sergei Pavlovich's impressive winning streak and frightening manner of finishes in his last six outings has put the rest of the heavyweight division on notice and set him up for a deserving title shot.

Although Pavlovich ousted Stipe Miocic in the latest rankings update, Miocic will be Jon Jones' next title challenger. UFC president Dana White confirmed that the fight was in the works and would materialize soon.

Pavlovich is not too worried about getting his title shot and is preparing for both Jones and Miocic, whom he called 'hard warriors'. In the post-fight press conference, he outlined his plans briefly, and said:

“I’ll rest. I’ll eat. I’ll sleep. I’ll rest some more. I’ll wait. I wouldn’t say that either of them would be an easy fight. I mean, they’re both hard warriors, so I would have to prepare for whoever it is, then be ready for whoever they give me.”

Check out Sergei Pavlovich's full comments in the post-fight press conference on YouTube:

Poll : 0 votes