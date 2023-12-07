UFC star Diana Belbita leaks disturbing $1000 offer from male fan - "Strike me in the groin"

For UFC women's strawweight contender Diana Belbita, the journey to stardom has not been without its share of unfortunate challenges. Recently, the emerging UFC star revealed how a male fan made a disturbing $1000 offer, unveiling the darker side of fan interactions in the MMA world.

In an unsettling email leak, Diana Belbita shared the details of the $1000 offer from a fan based in Florida, seeking a highly unconventional and disturbing request. The fan, identified as 'Danny,' expressed a desire to be physically overpowered, tortured, and subjected to severe pain by a skilled female fighter.

In the leaked email, 'Danny' outlined specific and disturbing requests, including grappling, striking, choking unconscious multiple times, and inflicting bruises on his torso. The fan bizarrely emphasized the importance of the experience, stating that while he wasn't looking to be hospitalized, he sought a significant level of pain delivered by a Diana Belbita.

Belbita, took to social media to highlight the inappropriate nature of the fan's request. The email read (The following content discusses a sensitive and disturbing incident. Reader discretion is advised):

"If you are qualified and interested in doing this with me, I can offer you $1000 for you to torture me for 90 minutes (split into two 45-minute sessions) as well as cover your round trip air travel to Florida and hotel expenses (1 night), if needed."

"This is not a joke and I hope it's not insulting - I have tremendous admiration for female fighters and it's something I could never do it myself. Some guys like to receive pain with whips and chains. I am kind of like that but prefer kicks, punches, chokes, and armbars so I am hoping we can have a mutually beneficial arrangement."

When is Diana Belbita fighting next?

The UFC recently unveiled a thrilling matchup between Molly McCann and Diana Belbita, scheduled to take place at the UFC APEX facility on Feb. 3, 2024. The strawweight clash has the potential to be an exciting rematch following their previous encounter in October 2019, which McCann won by unanimous decision.

In the previous encounter, Diana Belbita suffered a point deduction for a fence grab in the second round. Since their first meeting, McCann has experienced a series of victories and losses, with a notable three-fight win streak featuring back-to-back knockout triumphs over Hannah Goldy and Luana Carolina. It's worth noting that McCann's recent consecutive losses may have prompted a shift to the 115-pound division.

Meanwhile, Belbita enters the octagon following a decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The event is set to be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.

