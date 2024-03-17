UFC star Themba Gorimbo's name reportedly misused in Facebook scam months after Dwayne Johnson's public backing

Themba Gorimbo has taken to social media and suggested that he needs help regarding an apparent scam where his name has been misutilized.

The UFC welterweight rose to prominence last year. After his maiden UFC victory in May 2023, Gorimbo revealed that he had just $7 heading into the matchup. It's believed that 'The Answer' sends a significant portion of his earnings back home in his native Zimbabwe.

As indicated in a tweet by Hollywood and WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gorimbo sold some of his UFC fight gear and donated its proceeds to build a bush pump in his village.

Moreover, after hearing Themba Gorimbo's story of possessing just $7, Dwayne Johnson recalled his own experience of having no more than $7 as a professional football player back in the day.

Resonating with Gorimbo's story, 'The Rock' has been one of his biggest supporters for the last few months.

Resultantly, Gorimbo's popularity has grown, which, in turn, appears to have gotten him into the crosshairs of an alleged scammer(s). 'The Answer' has put forth an Instagram post, calling out a Facebook page for impersonating him.

Gorimbo's post featured multiple screenshots of the Facebook page, which show the page named 'Themba Gorimbo.' However, as of this writing, the Facebook page's profile name has been changed from 'Themba Gorimbo' to 'Themba Gorimbo Updates.'

Some netizens have chimed in on the same and alleged that the suspected scammer(s) is now seemingly painting the Facebook page as a fan page.

For his part, Gorimbo explained that the page was supposedly created by someone in India. 'The Answer' insinuated that he has already contacted Facebook to take action against it but hasn't gotten a satisfactory response yet. Excerpts from the UFC fighter's statement in his Instagram post read as follows:

"It has been posing as me for the past few months and gaining more and more interest especially from my Zimbabwean community. (yes I've tried all means and contacted facebook but nothing has worked so far."

"If you look on Slide two it was initially formed and named under someone else page from India. I do not own this page and i ask for anyone to please help me by reporting it as fake account."

When Dwayne Johnson bought UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo a fully furnished house

As mentioned abo ve, both Themba Gorimbo and Dwayne Johnson found themselves with only $7 at different points in their lives.

Needless to say, the 51-year-old Johnson, who eventually established himself as one of the highest-paid actors and a WWE legend, acknowledged his connection with the 33-year-old Gorimbo.

After learning about Gorimbo's humanitarian work and his $7 story in mid-2023, Dwayne Johnson gifted the UFC athlete a fully furnished house in Miami, Florida, USA.

The 'Seven Bucks Productions' founder met 'The Answer' in person and continues encouraging him by directing motivational messages toward him before his fights in the UFC.