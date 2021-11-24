Watch: When Georges St-Pierre's coach said he 'didn't care' that GSP pulled his groin

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, has had to deal with many injuries in his career.

During his bout at UFC 100 against top welterweight contender Thiago Alves, St-Pierre pulled his groin.

After ‘Rush’ told his coach, the legendary Greg Jackson, about his injury he was shown no sympathy. "I don't care," Jackson responded and told St-Pierre that this is where champions are made.

St-Pierre went on to win the match between him and Alves by unanimous decision, despite the injury. During the post-fight press conference, the welterweight champ told reporters that he could hear his abductor snap.

George St-Pierre also explained a potential reason for his sudden injury. He cited that his fight was planned for later then when it originally happened. He was told to fight earlier on a moment’s notice, which did not give him a proper warm up window.

Georges St-Pierre still trains his favorite techniques to keep sharp

In a recent Instagram post, Georges St-Pierre can be seen training takedowns with multiple opponents. Although the former great has not fought for more than four years, he felt the need to practice his wrestling.

In his caption he wrote:

"Repeat repeat and repeat your favorite basic techniques to make sure you keep it sharp, because even at the elite level, fundamentals are what works best!"

Georges St-Pierre has the number one spot on the UFC leaderboard for takedowns, with 90 career takedowns. That's better than Khabib Nurmagomedov, another dominant takedown master who sits at 61 takedowns.

UFC fans had been clamoring for a bout between the Canadian and Dagestani for years. The hype behind the potential fight was high but nothing ever materialized, with Nurmagomedov shooting a prospective match down back in February of this year.

The fighters did finally meet on the Arnold Sports Festival, where Georges St-Pierre playfully choked the former lightweight champion. ‘The Eagle’ made it clear that the choke was due to prior history between him and ‘Rush’.

Georges St-Pierre was returning to favor after Khabib jokingly choked him at a restaurant in Moscow. Once the playfulness was over, the duo showed nothing but respect for each other.

