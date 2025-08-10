UFC Vegas 109 bonuses and aftermath: Anthony Hernandez and three others win $50K, Dricus du Plessis impressed, powerbomb causes concern, and more

UFC Vegas 109 took place this past Saturday at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured several exciting matchups between well-established competitors. Out of 12 bouts during the Fight Night, five ended in finishes, while the remaining seven went to the distance.In the main event, Anthony Hernandez scrapped against Roman Dolidze in a middleweight bout. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Steve Erceg faced Ode Osbourne on short notice in the bantamweight category.UFC Vegas 109 bonusesAfter the event concluded, four fighters received a bonus reward of $50,000 each. The recipients were Anthony Hernandez, Christian Leroy Duncan, Elijah Smith, and Joselyn Edwards.Hernandez's bout against Dolidze saw both fighters bringing the heavy striking energy into the fight. However, 'Fluffy', who was on a better run of form compared to his opponent, secured a dominating victory as he submitted Dolidze around the halfway mark of Round 4.In the main card opener bout, Duncan faced off against Eryk Anders in a middleweight clash. The Englishman, who was coming off a victory in his last fight at UFC London, secured an opening-round knockout to end Anders' two-fight win streak.Two fights on the preliminary card also stood out among the other exciting bouts. Elijah Smith achieved a knockout with a powerful slam against Toshiomi Kazama, while Joselyn Edwards secured a TKO victory over Priscila Cachoeira. Both of these performances earned them bonus rewards.Although there were four Performance of the Night awards given out at UFC Vegas 109, no Fight of the Night bonus was awarded.UFC Vegas 109 aftermathIn addition to the exciting contests, several notable events took place following UFC Vegas 109. After Anthony Hernandez secured a victory in the main event, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledged the fight and praised the rising 185-pound contender.On the main card, Angela Hill faced Iasmin Lucindo in a women’s strawweight bout. Hill, who was coming off a win against Ketlen Souza, suffered the 15th loss of her UFC career. This defeat tied her with Michael Johnson for the most losses in the promotion among &quot;The Ultimate Fighter&quot; veterans.Elsewhere, in the preliminary card, Elijah Smith's victory over Toshiomi Kazama attracted significant attention, as it appeared to be one of the scariest knockouts in the promotion's history. After Smith's slam caused Kazama's head to hit the canvas, he lost consciousness and took several minutes to regain awareness.However, as per a medical update provided during the UFC Vegas 109 broadcast, Kazama's scans showed no signs of serious injuries, and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon.