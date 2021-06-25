UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in results: How many fighters missed weight and did any bout get canceled?

UFC Vegas 30 weigh-ins were held earlier today in Las Vegas. All 26 fighters scheduled to compete at the event successfully made weight and none of the fights were called off.

One-half of the main event, Ciryl Gane, was the last fighter on the scale. He weighed in at 245lbs. His opponent, Alexander Volkov, weighed 265lbs.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 30 will see Ovince Saint Preux return to the heavyweight division. After struggling to make weight in his last fight against Jamahal Hill, Saint Preux once again decided to move up one weight class.

The 38-year-old had no problem bulking up, stepping on the scale at 230lbs. His hard-hitting opponent, Tanner Boser, weighed in at 240lbs.

🇨🇦 Boser v Saint Preux 🇭🇹



This heavyweight co-main is going to bang!#UFCVegas30 | Sat 7pm | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/D1Vhf8v9Qm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 25, 2021

The pair of incredibly talented bantamweights, Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev will also compete at UFC Vegas 30. They weighed 135lbs and 136lbs, respectively.

Below is the list of other fighters who made weight ahead of their showdown on Saturday:

Andre Fili (145.5) vs Daniel Pineda (145)

Tim Means (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170)

Renato Moicano (156) vs Jai Herbert (155.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5lbs) vs Danilo Marques (205.5lbs)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5lbs) vs Michel Prazeres (170lbs)

Warlley Alves (171lbs) vs Jeremiah Wells (171lbs)

Marcin Prachnio (206lbs) vs Ike Villanueva (205lbs)

Julia Avila (135.5lbs) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5lbs)

Charles Rosa (146lbs) vs Justin Jaynes (145.5lbs)

Yancy Medeiros (155.5lbs) vs Damir Hadzovic (155.5lbs)

Ciryl Gane or Alexander Volkov could enter the title picture with a win at UFC Vegas 30

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-in

The winner of the UFC Vegas 30 main event could surely make a case for joining the championship contention queue that comprises Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. All three heavyweights are likely to contend for the title in their next outings.

The clash at UFC Vegas 30 could have serious implications in the title contention picture, and neither fighter would want to pass up the opportunity to make a mark.

Gane, the undefeated prospect, is currently ranked No.3 in the division. On the other hand, Volkov is placed at No.5.

Two of the best heavyweights in the world going at it in primetime!



🇫🇷 @Ciryl_Gane v @AlexDragoVolkov



Towering over everyone 👊#UFCVegas30 | Sat 7pm | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/IIVsQxxSAc — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 25, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh