After an impressive outing at UFC Vegas 71, Sergei Pavlovich seemed curious to know whether he received a Performance of the Night for his victory or not.

After the event, Pavlovich did a backstage interview with Charly Arnolt for ESPN MMA. At one point during the chat, the Russian asked Arnolt:

"Do you know if I'm gonna get the bonus?"asked Sergei Pavlovich.

Check out the interview below:

As it turns out, Pavlovich did indeed receive a bonus at UFC 71. The Russian, along with Bruno Silva, Christos Giagos and Montel Jackson received the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. All four fighters took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each for their efforts.

No Fight of the Night bonus was awarded for the night.

Pavlovich has earned a Performance of the Night bonus four times in the UFC and three of those bonuses have come in the last four fights.

UFC Vegas 71 ended with Sergei Pavlovich getting his hand raised

Sergei Pavlovich took on Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night 222. The Russian ran through his opponent and finished him via TKO in the opening round of the fight. By doing so, Pavlovich extended his winning streak to 6-0. Amazingly, all six of the 30-year-old's UFC victories have come via first-round knockouts.

The co-main event featured a middleweight clash between Bruno Silva and UFC veteran Brad Tavares. Silva made light work of Tavares and knocked him out in the first round of the fight.

With the victory, the Brazilian broke his two-fight skid in the UFC.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Bobby Green reacts to his victory being overturned and ruled a no contest #UFCVegas71 Bobby Green reacts to his victory being overturned and ruled a no contest #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/tVdeGYhsWt

Bobby Green went up against Jared Gordon in an exciting lightweight scrap. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as the two fighters accidentally clashed heads in the first round. This led to the bout being declared a no-contest.

A women's flyweight scrap in the form of Iasmin Lucindo and Brogan Walker-Sanchez also took place on the main card of UFC Vegas 71. Lucindo outclassed Sanchez for the majority of the fight and scored a unanimous decision victory with 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards. This was Lucindo's first win in the UFC.

A welterweight clash between Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger opened up the main card for UFC Vegas 71. The fight was a competitive back-and-forth affair that ended in a split-decision victory for Wells. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, and 30-27 in favor of the 36-year-old.

