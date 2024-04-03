UFC Vegas 90: Anti-Doping Test History database - How many times have Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis been tested?

The UFC Vegas 90 headliners have been tested for performance-enhancing drugs three times combined.

On Saturday, April 6, the UFC will return to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, following a trip to Atlantic City. In the main event, number six-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen will look to extend his six-fight winning streak.

Allen was initially scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori before the latter pulled out due to an injury. As a result, number fourteen-ranked middleweight Chris Curtis accepted the short-notice opportunity to potentially establish himself as a contender.

According to the UFC Anti-Doping database, which only has statistics for 2024, Allen has been tested once, while Curtis was tested twice. The UFC parted ways with USADA at the beginning of the year due to several disagreements, including Conor McGregor not being approved to return.

Heading into UFC Vegas 90, Allen will have added motivation to emerge victorious. In Dec. 2021, Curtis and 'All In' fought inside the APEX, with the former securing a second-round knockout win.

Therefore, a win on Saturday could add to Allen's highlight reel and avenge one of two blemishes during his UFC tenure.

What's at stake between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis in the UFC Vegas 90 main event?

As previously mentioned, Brendan Allen is riding a six-fight winning streak, with five of those wins coming inside the distance. The 28-year-old last fought in Nov. 2023, defeating Paul Craig by third-round submission in a fight night main event.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis ended 2023 on a negative note after losing against Kelvin Gastelum and going through a no-contest against Marc-Andre Barriault. Luckily for him, he bounced back on Jan. 20 by securing a split decision win against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

At UFC Vegas 90, Allen, the Kill Cliff FC product, could further his status as a top middleweight contender. As for 'The Action Man,' he could push himself into the top ten rankings and separate himself from other 185-pounders.

In Saturday's co-main event, Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson plan to get back on track when they meet for a featherweight matchup.

Poll : Who will win the UFC Vegas 90 main event? Brendan Allen Chris Curtis 0 votes View Discussion