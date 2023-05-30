Create

UFC world blasts Israel Adesanya for following friendly airport encounter with Alex Pereira with cheap Instagram potshot

By Scott Newman
Modified May 30, 2023 19:24 GMT
Israel Adesanya has been slammed by fans for his recent Instagram story [Image Credit: http://twitter.com/espnmma and http://twitter.com/stylebender]
While it’s unlikely they’ll face off again in the near future, it seems that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Alex Pereira cannot avoid one another.

The two rivals have faced off four times in the past, with Pereira winning three of their bouts and Adesanya finally claiming victory in their most recent clash at UFC 287.

Following their recent bout, it appeared that the two men had buried the hatchet, but it appears that the old rivalry will never truly die, particularly from Adesanya’s perspective.

Stylebender and Poatan exchange words after their latest battle 🤝There is no sport like Mixed Martial Arts. #UFC287 https://t.co/qo57Azkfbs

In what appeared to be a coincidence, the two fighters recently crossed paths in an airport, with both men posting videos of the encounter to social media.

Adesanya’s perspective saw him refer to his life as a “video game”, essentially suggesting that he simply can’t avoid the Brazilian.

💘💘💘❤️‍🔥My life is a video game 🎮 https://t.co/MoIdUniTJv

While Pereira’s video showed the two men behaving in a cordial manner, a later Instagram story from ‘The Last Stylebender’ was a little more ruthless.

He posted a photo of Pereira, taken from behind in an apparent queue, and wrote “FYI: I got the kill shot” in reference to his knockout of ‘Poatan’.

Izzy posted this to his Instagram story after his airport run-in with Pereira 😳 (via @stylebender) https://t.co/nWvt8wC2Jg

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t sat too well with many UFC fans online, with some labelling him "cringe" and others questioning why he chose to wait until Pereira turned his back to take the photo.

@myrksitymma @espnmma @stylebender He’s cringe
@espnmma @stylebender https://t.co/HtHj5fJtcY
@espnmma @stylebender took him 6 years to FINALLY get a win against him lol https://t.co/bTgJWgOcYV
@espnmma @stylebender Bro don’t got the same energy when pereira is right in front of him tho 😂
@Munzi100 @espnmma @stylebender yeah, he was totally uncomfortable, you can see that he is intimidated by Alex and his chillness
@espnmma @stylebender waited till he was even further away to take the picture 😭😭😭😭
@espnmma @stylebender Bro was likable for 2 mins then ruined it 🫠
@espnmma @stylebender Yet he still questions how people hate him. Pathetic
@espnmma @stylebender Izzy was looking at the floor when they were side by side though 😂😂😂
@espnmma @stylebender mans waited til Alex was far away to take this 😭
@espnmma @stylebender Weird flex considering he’s 1-3 against Poatan
@espnmma @stylebender He says that while behind alex’s back??

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Are the two rivals likely to fight again?

Judging from their recent meeting in the airport, the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is still not truly over.

The question, then, is whether these two rivals will meet inside the octagon for a third time in the near future.

Right now, this fight doesn’t appear to be likely. Following his recent loss to ‘The Last Stylebender’, Pereira quickly announced that he was moving up to 205lbs for his next fight.

It has since been announced that ‘Poatan’ will be taking on former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, in a bout that could put him on a path to a title shot at 205lbs.

JAN BLACHOWICZ VS ALEX PEREIRA ANNOUNCEDUFC 291SALT LAKE CITY https://t.co/LEvaxS6bt7

Israel Adesanya’s next middleweight title fight, meanwhile, has yet to be announced. However, it has been strongly suggested that he’ll be taking on the winner of the upcoming bout between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis when he returns to action.

Given that this fight is set to take place on July 9 at UFC 290, it’s probably fair to guess that Adesanya may not return until 2024.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
