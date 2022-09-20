"Unreal skills being learned for this fight" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's grueling sparring session with Glover Teixeira ahead of fight against Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira continues to impress fans with his training videos leading up to his UFC 281 clash against Israel Adesanya. In his latest training clip. 'Poatan' can be seen sparring with former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.



Pereira boxing in the pocket with Teixeira without protective gear has left fans impressed. Fans anticipate an epic clash between 'Poatan' and Adesanya on November 12 judging by the preparations for the bout. @Cam MJ wrote:

"My man Glover didn’t even want to stop. Just giving it to Alex. What a perfect coach- student combo for these guys. Izzy has Eugene, Alex has Glover. Unreal skills being learned for this fight."

Fans believe that Teixeira, the BJJ wizard, can help Pereira hone his grappling skills in exchange for some striking lessons from 'Poatan'. @Cannon wrote:

"A striker who needs grappling and a grappler who needs striking. Perfect"

Some also expect Alex Pereira to end Adesanya's legendary run as the UFC middleweight champion. @Mike Terry wrote:

"As much as I love Izzy, all good things must come to an end. I think Alex gets it done."

Glover Teixeira's prediction for the title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya

Glover Teixeira is confident that his friend and training partner Alex Pereira will dethrone Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 281. Pereira already holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya, including a knockout in 2016.

According to Teixeira, 'Poatan' will defeat Adesanya for a third time at UFC 281 unless he his having a bad day. The 42-year-old also predicted 'The Last Stylebender' will suffer a first-round KO if he goes hunting for revenge for his past losses. The former light heavyweight champion told Ag.Fight:

"Adesanya is a great fighter, but it does not matter. That style of his, of stepping in and out, Poatan works the distance very well. The way he puts on pressure is different. Adesanya knows that. He’s a really strong guy... Styles make fights. I think Adesanya has no chance against Poatan. Only if he’s on a bad day, then he may lose a decision. If Adesanya goes after him, though, trying to get payback for that knockout, he’s getting knocked out in the first round."

