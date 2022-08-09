"Unsubscribe to them dirtbags" - Henry Cejudo says Hulu needs to pay Mike Tyson in light of controversy surrounding biopic

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between Mike Tyson and streaming giant Hulu. Tyson has been openly critical of Hulu's new series 'Mike', and has publicly slammed the producers of the show.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Mauricio Sulaiman @wbcmoro A fighter who was like a son to my father is @MikeTyson I just spoke to him I’m so upset to learn that his upcoming series were produced without his involvement and consent The @WBCBoxing was mislead by @hulu and we provided belts for production Mike Tyson Is a legend RESPECT A fighter who was like a son to my father is @MikeTyson I just spoke to him I’m so upset to learn that his upcoming series were produced without his involvement and consent The @WBCBoxing was mislead by @hulu and we provided belts for production Mike Tyson Is a legend RESPECT https://t.co/lwPKDzU8aJ Someone should get fired from Hulu. Producers were lying to my friends saying I supported the unauthorized series about my life. twitter.com/wbcmoro/status… Someone should get fired from Hulu. Producers were lying to my friends saying I supported the unauthorized series about my life. twitter.com/wbcmoro/status…

Cejudo extended his support to Tyson, urging Hulu to pay the legendary boxer his dues. According to 'Triple C', anyone going against Tyson will inevitably take him on along with other supporters of 'Iron'.

The former UFC double champion also urged Hulu users to send messages and unsubscribe from the platform. Cejudo said during a live Q&A session on YouTube:

"Hulu, give uncle Mike his damn money back, you dirtbags. You know, uncle Mike has been a legend. He's the godfather of combat sports. And anybody that messes with him, messes with 'Triple C', messes with everybody who loves Mike Tyson. So for all you guys that have a Hulu account, you guys send them some damn messages and unsubscribe to them dirtbags."

Tyson has slammed Hulu for his unauthorized biopic, urging for someone to be fired from the streaming platform. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also accused Hulu of misleading the World Boxing Council, who then provided them with belts for production. Cejudo has already sided with Tyson in a previous tweet.

Mike Tyson thanks Dana White for not promoting the Hulu limited series

The eight-episode Hulu biopic on Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes, is scheduled to be released on August 25. Tyson has slammed the streaming giant, accusing them of leaving him out of the entire project. Steven Rogers, the executive producer of the series, claimed that 'Iron' could not be involved due to rights issues, which was dismissed by the legendary boxer.

Tyson also thanked UFC president Dana White for turning down a big offer to promote the series. The former boxing heavyweight champion is grateful to White for valuing their friendship over loads of money. Tyson wrote on Instagram:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me."

