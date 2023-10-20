"USADA called me" - Islam Makhachev reveals backlash from Alexander Volkanovski's IV accusations after UFC 284

Islam Makhachev has lifted the lid on what happened in the aftermath of the IV accusations thrown his way by Alexander Volkanovski's team following UFC 284.

The lightweight title fight took place in Perth, in February 2023, where Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Dan Hooker, a teammate of 'The Great', claimed that they had been informed that Islam Makhachev used an IV drip to rehydrate after making weight at UFC 284.

Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, dismissed the rumors, but the issue has lingered in the memory of MMA fans, and was brought to center stage once again this weekend.

Islam Makhachev is set to take on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, in a rematch of their clash at UFC Perth, following Charles Oliveira's withdrawal due to injury.

Ahead of the rematch, Makhachev was interviewed by MainEvent, where he shed light on the fallout from the IV accusations. He said this:

"They made some drama after the fight, USADA called me, give me many questions. But I told USADA where I live in the hotel, you have cameras everywhere in the lobby, first floor, elevator, close to my room. You can check, they said someone came to my room to give me an IV, you can check and tell everyone. But after, when I told USADA, it was finished. I'm a professional fighter, a UFC champion, I've never touched something."

Watch the video below from 19:30:

Islam Makhachev claims Alexander Volkanovski only showed up to UFC 294 for the money

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are set to headline UFC 294 this weekend in an epic short-notice rematch of their clash in February.

Volkanovski was thanked by Makhachev for stepping up on 11 days in order to save the Abu Dhabi card, but 'The Great' was also warned by his opponent not to use the lack of preparation time as an excuse should he lose.

Alexander Volkanovski responded to Islam Makhachev's warning by stating that if the roles were reversed, Makhachev would not have accepted the fight on short-notice.

The lightweight champion was informed of Volkanovski's comments during his pre-fight media day appearance. Makhachev claimed that 'The Great' would not have agreed to a short-notice clash if his featherweight title was on the line, saying this:

"If the UFC told him to bring his belt to Abu Dhabi on 11 days, he'd never take it. Because he doesn't have any risk without his belt. That's why he's just coming to make money, everybody knows this."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet