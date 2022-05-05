"This is, I feel, a strategy for every person who wants to get attention" - Valentina Shevchenko takes jab at Julianna Pena for "playing mean"

Valentina Shevchenko recently took a dig at UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena for seeking attention. 'Bullet' noted that Pena has recently been talking smack about a lot of fighters irrespective of their weight class or promotion.

According to Shevchenko, 'The Venezuelan Vixen's' mean behavior is a roadmap for anyone in need of attention. The UFC women's flyweight champion was also asked about a potential bantamweight outing against Pena, considering she already holds a win over the Brazilian.

Humble as always, 'Bullet' observed that there was no certainty of the second outing having the same outcome as the first. The 34-year old told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know it's doubtful that the second fight will be the same outcome. It is very doubtful. I like how Julianna, she's like playing mean and trying to speak bad about everyone. No matter who, like her category, not her [category], different promotions, she just speak about everyone. This is, I feel, a strategy for every person who wants to get attention. They are trying to bite every single person."

Watch Valentina Shevchenko's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Julianna Pena dethroned Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in one of the greatest upset wins in the history of the promotion. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has taken multiple jabs at Nunes' teammate, Kayla Harrison, labeling her an 'understudy' of 'The Lioness'. Pena and Nunes will now feature as rival coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which will end with their title rematch.

Valentina Shevchenko not ruling out future clash with friend Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko and Rose Namajunas have previously trained together at the 303 Training Center in Colorado. However, Shevchenko did not entirely dismiss the idea of a potential outing against the strawweight champion, who she considers a good friend.

But 'Bullet' isn't eyeing a potential bout against Namajunas as she has no plans of dropping to strawweight. However, Shevchenko will look to defend her throne at any cost if 'Thug' moves up to make a bid at becoming a double champ.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter couldn't vouch for Namajunas' intentions considering the fact that 'Thug' has teased a potential bout against her in the past. The 34-year old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know, I cannot go into her head. Because she already, before she lost to Jessica Andrade she was mentioning like going in, something do like that. So I cannot speak for her right. And being a champion at flyweight, I'm willing to fight anyone who are like putting challenge in front of me. But definitely I consider Rose as a friend."

'Thug' alluded to a potential superfight against Shevchenko leading up to her title loss against Jessica Andrade in 2019. Namajunas has bounced back since then, recapurting her title and successfully defending it against Zhang Weili. She is now scheduled to defend her throne against a surging Carla Esparza at UFC 274 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko has been reigning supreme at the top of the UFC women's flyweight division since 2018, with six successful title defenses. 'Bullet' is scheduled to fight Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June for her next title defense.

