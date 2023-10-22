Victor Henry gets slandered with accusations after UFC 294 fight ends in controversial low blow

Victor Henry faced off against Javid Basharat on the preliminary card of UFC 294 this past weekend, in a bout that has caused much controversy in the MMA world.

Henry appeared to be struck around the groin area moments into the second round, and the bantamweight contender collapsed to the ground writhing in pain.

Controversy initially began when the cage-side doctor stated to Henry that he had not actually been struck in the groin. The doctor's claim riled up UFC commentator Jon Anik, who couldn't believe what he was hearing.

Henry attempted to recover for the full five minutes before being deemed unable to continue, and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Victor Henry's opponent, Javid Basharat, took to Instagram following UFC 294 to declare that he had won by TKO, and that 'La Mangosta' quit. He wrote:

"I won by TKO today 100% I tried to give the benefit of the doubt but I know what I felt in there and watching it over 1000 times there was no way that was low! Swipe to see the proof!! Check my story too ! I had my timing I was speaking to him the whole time in there and we both knew I was gonna finish him in that round 2 . I made the veteran quit.."

His post drew many comments from fans and fighters, a number of whom bashed Henry, claiming that he was faking his injury.

See the reactions below:

"He quit"

"100% not hit the n*ts. Should be your win!"

"Looked clean and he faked it, ruined the whole thing."

"That was 100% TKO he was running from you"

"Congrats 15-0 and still undefeated."

Screenshots of reactions to Henry's low blow incident

Former UFC champion shares update on Victor Henry's health following Abu Dhabi card

Victor Henry and Javid Basharat faced off at UFC 294 this weekend.

As was the case with Magomedov Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker, the clash between Henry and Basharat ended in controversy.

Henry claimed he had been struck with a low blow and appeared to be in excruciating pain. However, the cage-side doctor determined that he had not been hit with an illegal strike. In the end, the bout was ruled a no-contest after the referee disagreed with the doctor's opinion and Henry couldn't restart the fight.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett, who cornered Victor Henry in the bout, has provided an update on his fighter's health. Barnett took to X (formerly Twitter) following UFC 294 and suggested that the blow was indeed illegal:

"We're in the hospital right now to get an ultrasound and some exams. His b*lls are swollen to like the size of a Satsuma."

Expand Tweet