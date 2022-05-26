Video: Jorge Masvidal travels in Recuerdo Mezcal branded personal jet

Jorge Masvidal's liquor brand Recuerdo Mezcal seems to be going places. 'Gamebred' recently shared a video where he can be seen in a private jet that bears the liquor's branding. The UFC superstar raised a toast of the Mezcal with his team whilst en route to Mexico. Masvidal wrote in the caption:

"The only thing better than the moment is the memory." translated via Google

The name of the liquor, Recuerdo, translates to memory or keepsake in Spanish. Reacting to Masvidal's video, UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz called him 'Perro callejero', which is a Spanish pop term translating to 'street dog'.

Jorge Masvidal launched his liquor brand in Florida, California and Texas in February 2020, introducing it to the U.S. after almost a decade of availability in Mexico. While both Mezcal and Tequila are made from the agave plant, there is a stark difference in the manufacturing process.

Tequila is made by steaming the plant inside industrial ovens before distilling it twice or thrice times in copper pots. Meanwhile, Mezcal is cooked inside earthen pits that are lined with lava rocks and filled with wood and charcoal before being distilled in clay pots.

Recuerdo Mezcal comes in two varieties, the Joven and the Abocado con Gusano. The Joven has a crisp, green agave taste compared to the Gusano, which has a silky texture as it incorporates agave worms in the bottling process.

Jorge Masvidal has been ordered to stay away from Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal is currently on a three-fight skid, which includes two failed title bids against pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman. Most recently, Colby Covington took 'Gamebred' to wrestling school for twenty-five minutes during their highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 272.

However, the grudge match failed to settle anything as 'Gamebred' allegedly sucker punched Colby Covington outside a Miami steakhouse shortly after. 'Chaos' filed a lawsuit and Masvidal was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a mask and one count of criminal mischief. Updated charges also claimed that Covington suffered brain damage from the alleged attack.

While Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to both charges, a stay-away order has been issued against the Miami native. 'Gamebred' must stay 25 feet away from Covington and 500 feet away from Covington's residence.

