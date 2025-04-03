Was Ilia Topuria stripped of the UFC featherweight title? Chael Sonnen hints something doesn’t add up in shocking theory

Chael Sonnen has provided a different viewpoint surrounding Ilia Topuria vacating his UFC featherweight title.

Earlier this year, Topuria announced he was vacating his featherweight title and moving up to lightweight to avoid another drastic weight cut.

The 28-year-old has since been surrounded by rumors of a potential lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, which has not been confirmed.

Chael Sonnen recently posted a video on his Instagram account questioning Ilia Topuria's plans for his next fight:

"Everything that we have seen says Ilia has been stripped, even though the story we're all supposed to go along with is that he vacated the belt. He vacated, by the way, I'm not relooking at that. He vacated, but there's still something off. Ilia coming out and saying that the UFC gave their word that he would get a world title fight. How? And you know, when we spoke to Charles [Oliveira], he had alluded to that, saying both things can be true. Ilia's next fight can be for the title. The next time the title is contested doesn't have to involve Ilia. I get that concept."

Sonnen followed up by saying:

"The UFC does not like when someone walks away from the belt. We're gonna get you right back on track, you're going to a main event, you're going to a world title fight. How do I reply with that when you're giving me information that I did not want?"

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Ilia Topuria below:

Chael Sonnen questions why Islam Makhachev doesn't have fight booked amid Ilia Topuria rumors

In the same video, Chael Sonnen questioned why Islam Makhachev, one of the biggest superstars in the UFC, doesn't have a fight booked.

The Dagestani last fought on Jan. 18, defeating short-notice replacement opponent Renato Moicano by first-round submission.

Sonnen had this to say:

"Now we have a champion, face of a division, representing an entire culture of Muslim athletes, we don't know when his next date is. We don't have a venue, we marked off on the calendar that's earmarked for Islam."

Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch at UFC 311 before the Armenian pulled out due to a back injury.

Dana White later claimed Tsarukyan would need another win before receiving a title shot.

Other potential opponents for Makhachev's next fight include Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

