UFC legend plays matchmaker for Islam Makhachev's next fight to "right the wrongs from Khabib Nurmagomedov fight"

A UFC legend has addressed the speculation surrounding Islam Makhachev's next matchup in the wake of the Dagestani MMA star being linked to multiple potential opponents. The MMA veteran seemingly played matchmaker for Makhachev and named the fighter he could possibly face next.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev was booked to defend his title in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan in January 2025. However, Tsarukyan withdrew from it during fight week, citing a back injury, and was replaced by Renato Moicano whom Makhachev beat via submission.

UFC CEO and president Dana White subsequently suggested that Tsarukyan wouldn't be rebooked against Islam Makhachev next and would have to earn his way back to a title shot. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria announced that he was vacating his UFC featherweight title and aiming to capture the lightweight title.

Also, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje have been lobbying for the 155-pound title shot.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has indicated that Islam Makhachev could defend his title against Gaethje next:

"Arman Tsarukyan is [ranked] number one. It isn't going to be Arman. We know what happened last time, and Dana [White] said he's got to prove himself. And it doesn't seem like Islam is particularly interested in that either. Charles Oliveira, he's number two, and then we've got Justin Gaethje at number three. Now, Justin Gaethje hasn't fought Islam Makhachev. So that would be a fresh title [fight]."

Bisping alluded to Gaethje's submission defeat against Makhachev's friend-cum-teammate, then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which transpired in October 2020. The Englishman highlighted that since 'The Highlight' has consistently entertained the fans with his fights, he deserves a title shot against Makhachev.

Bisping explained that Topuria and Oliveira have lately been engaged in a war of words, which could boost fan interest in their fight and culminate in them being booked to clash. He signaled that Gaethje could thereby get the opportunity to defeat Nurmagomedov's teammate (Makhachev) and right the wrongs from that 2020 defeat:

"Justin Gaethje isn't getting any younger either. I think we would all sign off on Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev. Justin gets to go in there, right the wrongs from [the] Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, and finish his career as the UFC lightweight champion of the world."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (3:36):

Coach addressed difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov against Justin Gaethje

Speaking to Submission Radio earlier this year, Javier Mendez of AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), who's extensively coached Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, discussed how the duo matched up against Gaethje. Mendez alluded to Nurmagomedov's extraordinary grappling, which helped him submit Gaethje.

Nevertheless, he opined that Makhachev is a much more well-rounded fighter, who can beat an opponent in the striking and grappling realms, whereas Nurmagomedov striking wasn't as dangerous. Underscoring that Makhachev's possible fight against Gaethje would be much different than Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, Mendez said:

"It definitely, in my opinion, would play out differently because they're not the same fighter ... Islam is more well-rounded than Khabib ever was."

Watch Javier Mendez's assessment below (3:05):

