Was UFC superstar Conor McGregor born rich, or is he a self-made man?

Conor McGregor, who worked as a plumber at the age of 17, was not born into a wealthy family. The 32-year-old UFC superstar climbed the ladder of success with utter grit and determination in a near-perfect rags-to-riches story.

'The Notorious' was born to Margaret and Tony McGregor on 14 July 1988 in Crumlin, Dublin. His father worked as a mechanic's apprentice for 25 years.

In an interview with The Guardian, Conor McGregor revealed that he despised working as a plumber.

"It just wasn’t for me. I was waking at 5 am and walking in the dark, freezing cold until I reached the motorway and waited for a guy I didn’t even know to take me to the site, where I worked for 12 hours and then got driven back and walked home. I know there are passionate, skilled plumbers. But I had no love for plumbing," said Conor McGregor.

According to Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, the Irishman was earning €100 per fight in his early fighting days. Competing at Cage Warriors and other promotions, Conor McGregor reportedly made only €1,500 every year from 2008 to 2013, as revealed by Kavanagh.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani in 2014, Conor McGregor claimed that a year before signing with the UFC, 'he didn't even have a pot to pi*s in'

However, Conor McGregor became the UFC's richest fighter just a few years after signing a contract with the world's leading MMA promotion. The Crumlin native also headlined the UFC's top three highest-selling PPV events of all time.

When Nate Diaz said Conor McGregor was 'born rich'

Conor McGregor fought Nate Diaz for the first time at UFC 196 in 2016. Ahead of the pair's welterweight clash, Diaz stated that Conor McGregor was born wealthy, and that the fight game is not meant for rich kids.

"Rich kids shouldn't fight ever. Real people fight. Real fighters fight, not rich fuc***g kids. You were born rich," said Diaz.

Diaz's comments clearly irked Conor McGregor, who furiously replied:

"You don't know me. You don't know where the f**k I have come from!"

It goes without saying that Conor McGregor has worked his way up to become one of the richest combat sports athletes in the world.

The Irishman's net worth is estimated to be $120 million. In 2020, Conor McGregor was ranked No.16 in Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes.