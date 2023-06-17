WATCH: Alex Pereira's sister Aline Pereira stuns in first MMA victory after unsuccessful debut

Alex Pereira's sister Aline Pereira has secured the first victory of her professional MMA career. She'd made her MMA debut last year but was unable to beat her relatively more experienced foe.

Regardless, the second bout of Pereira's MMA career has witnessed her finally break into the win column. The 32-year-old women's flyweight fighter competed at the LFA 160: Sweeney vs. Begosso event on June 16th, 2023.

Watch Pereira displaying slick striking skills at LFA 160 in the video below:

The matchup saw Aline Pereira face Chelsea Conner. In a striking clinic and dominant overall performance, Pereira defeated Conner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). A veteran of the Glory Kickboxing promotion, Pereira showcased her exceptional kickboxing prowess by out-striking her smaller foe at long range.

While Conner tried her best to take the fight to the ground, Pereira's takedown defense held up well, as she forced her opponent to strike with her. In the end, all three judges awarded Pereira the victory on their scorecards.

Aline Pereira's MMA career commenced a few months ago. Her MMA debut came against Helen Peralta at the LFA 147: Melo vs. Costa event on November 18th, 2022. Pereira was outworked by Invicta FC and TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) veteran Peralta, who won that fight via unanimous decision.

Regardless, Pereira has now made a triumphant comeback in her latest fight, beating Chelsea Conner via unanimous decision at LFA 160: Sweeney vs. Begosso earlier tonight. As of this time, Pereira's MMA record stands at one win and one defeat, whereas her kickboxing record is that of six wins and two defeats.

Can Alex Pereira's sister Aline Pereira's MMA career mirror that of her brother?

Akin to Aline Pereira's MMA career, older brother Alex Pereira's MMA career too started with a defeat. Pereira's debut MMA matchup ended with him losing to Quemuel Ottoni via third-round submission at Jungle Fight 82 on October 24, 2015.

Regardless, Alex Pereira went on to accomplish great things in his kickboxing and MMA careers, respectively. He boasts the distinction of having held the Glory middleweight and light heavyweight titles. Moreover, in the MMA realm, Pereira captured the UFC middleweight title from longtime rival Israel Adesanya in November 2022.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 BlachowiczPereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 Blachowicz 🆚 Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 😤 https://t.co/D40et1Y9OR

'Poatan' lost the title in a rematch against Adesanya this April. Presently, Pereira is scheduled to move up to the light heavyweight division and face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023.

Aline Pereira's MMA career is still a long way from being where Alex Pereira's career currently is. That said, she's well-known for her dangerous striking arsenal. Besides, she's consistently been working alongside her brother and MMA veterans such as Glover Teixeira to improve her grappling skills and become a well-rounded fighter.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it's entirely possible that Aline Pereira could gradually become a force to be reckoned with in the sport of MMA like her brother Alex Pereira.

Poll : 0 votes