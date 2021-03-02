Watch: Ben Askren releases sparring video as he prepares for Jake Paul boxing showdown on April 17

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren is set to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring on April 17.

Ben Askren will trade blows against the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer in an eight-round bout with ten-ounce gloves under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ben Askren previously held the welterweight title in Bellator and ONE Championship.

This will be his debut in professional boxing. Askren has a lifetime of experience in combat sports, however, the former Olympic wrestler's striking ability has always been under question. Ben Askren is currently training with coach Cornelius Bundrage, a former two-time world champion in boxing. Ben Askren recently posted a video on Twitter where the two can be seen sparring. Note that Ben Askren is sporting headgear, while his coach didn't find it necessary to wear one.

Bens sparring is on point. But the question seems to be - slow motion or real time? Check out the vlog and you decide. On April 17th it’ll be nothing but real time and JP won’t be able to keep up.



Jake Paul is a YouTube star, actor, and rapper who switched to a professional career in boxing. Jake Paul scored a first-round TKO win over British YouTube star AnEsonGib in his professional boxing debut. Paul is currently 2-0 in his professional career after a spectacular knockout of NBA star Nate Robinson in his last outing.

Ben Askren promises to beat Jake Paul

Ben Askren boasted a 20-0 record before signing with the UFC in 2019. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old American, the highlight of his career is the devastating knee from Jorge Masvidal which knocked him out in under five seconds from the opening bell. He might not be a striking specialist, but Ben Askren believes he is improving as a pugilist. Confident of finishing Jake Paul, Askren said:

I feel great, just tremendous. Boxing stuff is really starting to come together. I can't promise you it's going to be the prettiest thing you ever saw - although my face is pretty - my combat skills are not, they are unique, they are different. But here's what I can tell you; you will witness the humiliation of Jake Paul. You will witness one man breaking another man's will. And that man Jake Paul, will give up and be humiliated in front of millions of people, live on Triller on April 17th.