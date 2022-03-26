WATCH: Chael Sonnen gets hyped for ONE X

ONE Championship is about to present the biggest single-day event in mixed martial arts history, and MMA pundit Chael Sonnen is up for it.

Talking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC star was so entrenched in his excitement for the promotion’s landmark 10-year anniversary show that he likened it to a culinary experience.

Not often is a fight event correlated to food, but the 'American Gangster' did it.

Sonnen said of the event:

“This is the big anniversary event, and it is going to take place all day. I think literally it’s like 10 or 12 hours, but this thing is the buffet of MMA. You will all be out there; you take as much as you want. It’s like those situations you want to watch all 10 hours, good for you – you’re going to have a great weekend. You want to cherry-pick it? Go right ahead.”

Sonnen, who challenged for both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight world titles during his tenure at the promotion, said ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong might break the Guinness World Record for the longest MMA event in history.

The 10-year anniversary card will feature three epic shows. It starts at 1PM SGT on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is expected to go well into the night.

“When I tell you guys this is an all-day event, I wasn’t joking. It’s scheduled for 10 hours, [but] it might be 12. The Guinness Book of World Records actually covers this topic. I don’t know if the promotion or Chatri are aware of that," Sonnen said.

All you need to know about ONE X

The 10-year anniversary spectacle is the largest martial arts card ever put together by any organization.

The three-part fight card guarantees excitement, and the battles could be decided by the thinnest of margins.

Highlight-reel finishes are also a certainty when you have the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superbon, Adriano Moraes, and Tang Kai, all vying to show why they are true masters of their craft. Expect all these superstars and others to put in career-defining performances, with the chance of earning a US$50,000 bonus on offer—a bonus that would likely be given several times over.

ONE X: Grand Finale features six intriguing tilts and will be available via pay-per-view. Meanwhile, the first two parts of the card will be available via the ONE Super App or on the promotion’s official YouTube page.

Check out your local listings to ensure you don't miss out on what Sityodtong has referred to as ‘martial arts heaven’.

For other methods or alternative ways to catch the event, click here.

