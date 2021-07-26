Watch: Conor McGregor attends Justin Bieber's 'The Freedom Experience' concert with family

Singing sensation Justin Bieber has been steadfast in his support for Conor McGregor in the past in victory and defeat.

The Irishman returned the favor on Saturday, July 24, when he attended 'The Freedom Experience' concert headlined by Justin Bieber at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Conor McGregor attended the event with his fiance Dee Devlin, sister Aoife McGregor, and children Conor, Croia, and Rian McGregor.

Watch the McGregor family at the concert below:

Conor McGregor later posted pictures from the concert on his Instagram account.

'The Freedom Experience' concert was part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 charity event to fund the mobilization of nearly 20,000 volunteers across Southern California. As per 1DayLA's description, the aim is to offer "hope and help by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution."

Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, and Tori Kelly were also part of the event to thank the volunteers for their selfless service during these trying times.

Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber share a long-running friendship

'Notorious' has had an ally in the 'Love Yourself' singer dating back to 2018 when Justin Bieber supported him in the aftermath of his pre-UFC 229 bus attack.

"I think Conor will be fine, we all make mistakes," Bieber said to TMZ Sports.

Justin Bieber continued his support for the Irishman when he posted about him following his crushing UFC 257 knockout loss in the hands of Dustin Poirier.

"Love this guy win or lose," Bieber wrote in his social media post.

Justin Bieber joined an Instagram Live session that Conor McGregor was hosting ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier on July 10. Upon noticing Bieber's name, Conor McGregor took the opportunity to thank the singer for his post-UFC 257 message and said that he appreciated it.

"Justin Bieber, what's up Justin Bieber? Love you brother. This is quality man, this is good, yeah. I just wanted to check this out. Justin, I love you, bro, I'll tell you what mate, I appreciate the message from the last fight. That meant a hell of a lot to me, really, truly did. So I've been busy putting in the work, full focused. Fully immersed in Mixed Martial Arts, there's been nothing but Mixed Martial Arts. So I'm ready to put on a show."

A few days ago, the two were spotted hanging out together at Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills mansion and enjoying poolside seats with Conor McGregor's whiskey brand, Proper Number Twelve.

As one can see, Conor McGregor still has his legs in a cast bandage as he recovers from the horrific leg break suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman seems to be taking the injury on his chin as he jokingly refers to himself as 'Big Foot' in the post because of the condition his leg is in.

Edited by Avinash Tewari