Watch: Conor McGregor incredibly nails pull-ups with attached weights despite leg injury

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is currently nursing the ankle he broke in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, he is not letting the injury stop him from working out.

McGregor posted a video of him doing pull-ups in a gym. He's still moving around in a wheelchair and he cannot put any weight on his ankle. Nevertheless, 'The Notorious' strapped a weight to his waist and did eight pull-ups.

McGregor also tagged TIDL sport and McGregor FAST in the tweet, two products he is heavily involved with. McGregor FAST is a mobile app supported on both iOS and Android phones.

The McGregor FAST system of training was initially developed by doctors and sports scientists for the Irishman. However, McGregor put it out to the public, and fans can access it, along with several other features on the app.

In addition, McGregor has also used the recovery spray manufactured by TIDL sport and has advertised it extensively over the years.

His fans will be happy to see him work out after the devastating injury he suffered. Conor McGregor still has a lot of fans in the MMA world who will be eager to watch him fight at his best again. However, they have to settle for his trash-talk on Twitter for now.

Conor McGregor and his attacks on opponents Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor crossed several lines as he attacked both Poirier and Khabib's family in a set of deleted tweets a few days ago. He mocked the passing of Khabib's father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He also deleted the tweet where he offered condolences after his death.

Conor McGregor then went after Poirier's wife as he continued to attack her after UFC 264. It was an ugly back and forth, and while Poirier has refused to stoop down to his level, McGregor has not relented.

"Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him," said McGregor.

