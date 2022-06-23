Watch: Conor McGregor shares wholesome Facetime chat with Kevin Hart, congratulates comedian on new Tequila brand

Conor McGregor recently shared a Facetime chat with Kevin Hart while the comedian was visiting the Black Forge Inn in Ireland, owned by ' The Notorious'. Hart facetimed McGregor to share his gratitude for the hospitality received and also commended the Irishman's crew for representing him well.

McGregor seemed to be in the middle of a deep tissue masssage and claimed to be prepping for his second training session of the day in Saint -Tropez, France, when Hart Facetimed him.

'The Notorious' lauded the comedian for being a hard worker and also congratulated the immensely succesful star on the launch of his new tequila brand. The former UFC double champ told Hart:

"Yeah, my man, I'm here, I'm getting a massage, I'm about to get my second training session of the day in. I'm working hard, the same as yourself. I appreciate and respect hard workers bro. That's what you are. Congrats on the tequila with Juan. Congrats on everything you're doing, the solo shows in Ireland. Put on that grafting brother. All the respect in the world for you and enjoy yourself on my premise, the Black Forge Inn at Dublin 12, Ireland."

Watch McGregor's Facetime chat with Hart below:

Hart visited Conor McGregor's pub ahead of the 3Arena gig last weekend, which is part of his ongoing Reality Check tour in Ireland. The comedian has reportedly been working with 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann for the last couple of years and their efforts culminated in the recently launched Gran Coramino tequila.

Jorge Masvidal lays down condition for BMF title fight against Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019 to be crowned the BMF champion. 'Gamebred' has 0-3 since, although his losses came against the welterweight champion and number one contender.

Masvidal has now joined a group of fighters rallying for a bout against Conor McGregor. 'Gamebred' is also willing to put his BMF strap on the line if McGregor coughs up some cash and puts it on a wager against him. The 37-year-old recently said in an appearance on the BLOCK Party podcast:

"I'd bring out the BMF belt only for a bad motherf***er and some cash money. You a bad motherf***er and you got some money? Let's put some money. Let's get a little escrow going, you know? I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt. It's a cherry on top. That's what a bad motherf***er would do is get this money. So it's there, you know, but it has to be right, under my stipulations and with that belt, I'm like a f***ing tyrant."

Watch the BLOCK Party podcast below:

