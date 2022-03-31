×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Justin Gaethje and Dan Ige share awkwardly amusing moment with Snoop Dogg

Dan Ige (left), Justin Gaethje (center) and Snoop Dogg (right), (Images via Instagram / @dynamitedan808 and Getty)
Dan Ige (left), Justin Gaethje (center) and Snoop Dogg (right), (Images via Instagram / @dynamitedan808 and Getty)
Ryan Harkness
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 01:59 AM IST
News

Dan Ige has just revealed that he and Snoop Dogg are FaceTime friends.

The featherweight contender posted up a short video on his Twitter of Snoop calling him up, only to be surprised by Justin Gaethje. Ige has been in Denver, Colorado at Elevation FIght Team helping Gaethje prepare for his UFC 274 fight against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

@Justin_Gaethje checking in with uncle @SnoopDogg https://t.co/IyrfAplZzJ

Ige and Snoop have a history that goes back to 2017 when Snoop was a celebrity commentator for the first season of Dana White's Contender Series.

Dubbed The Snoopcast, Urijah Faber and Snoop Dogg provided a unique flavor of play-by-play to the event that rubbed some fans the wrong way. Snoop didn't hold back when it came to joking around on the mic, leading to accusations that his commentary was disrespectful.

"O'Malley . . . O'MALLEY O'MALLEY" - @SnoopDogg | 😂😂😂 | Don't miss Week 3 of #ContenderSeries and #SnoopCast TONIGHT on @UFCFightPass https://t.co/xi1Fb9q9hY

That didn't stop Dan Ige and Snoop from becoming friends after Ige beat Luis Gomez during the third week of the show. Ige went on to go 6-1 in his UFC start before losing his first main event to Calvin Kattar. He's now on a two fight slump with losses to Chan Sung Jung and Josh Emmett.

Snoop Dogg has been watching Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC with interest

Snoop Dogg isn't the type of celebrity to show up late to a UFC show just for the main event. He has a long list of fighters he keeps an eye on, and rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is one of them.

In a November 2021 podcast with Joe Rogan, Snoop couldn't help but get excited to see how far Chimaev could rise. He said:

"He's entertainment. I f***ing love it. I'm like wow! This motherf***er sounds like he's in Gladiators. Like I say, the best thing you could do is you. He is having fun doing him right now... And there's nothing you can do when he gets his hands on you."

Watch Joe Rogan and Snoop talk MMA and Khamzat Chimaev below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Khamzat Chimaev is set to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9 in a bout that could place Chimaev right into title contention.

Edited by Ryan Harkness
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी