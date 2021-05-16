Watch: Daniel Cormier congratulates Arjan Bhullar on becoming the ONE Championship heavyweight champion

The American Kickboxing Academy MMA gym is home to several notable heavyweight champions, including Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez.

Last night, the heavyweight champion brigade of the coveted gym was joined by ONE Championship fighter Arjan Bhullar, who secured the ONE Championship heavyweight title against Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal on May 15th.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Daniel Cormier expressed his exhilaration at Arjan Bhullar's recent feat. Cormier also congratulated the people of India for having an Indian-origin champion at the premiere MMA organization.

"I want to give a special congratulations to [Arjan Bhullar]. Last night, he won the ONE FC championship over Brandon Vera. First Indian heavyweight champion of all time. Listen, this is a country of billions of people, I believe. And Arjan Bhullar is your first heavyweight champion. So shoutout to my man Arjan."

Arjan Bhullar began his freestyle wrestling career at a very young age in Vancouver, British Columbia. Bhullar had a successful collegiate wrestling career and secured third place at the 2007 NAIA wrestling tournaments. Bhullar later became the champion in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the tournament.

Subsequently, Arjan Bhullar then proceeded to secure a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi, India, where he represented Canada.

Daniel Cormier reflects on Arjan Bhullar's journey to the top

Daniel Cormier reminisced about Arjan Bhullar's journey to the helm of MMA, welcoming the 35-year-old to the AKA Champion's club:

"Arjan, from that young kid that walked into the Olympic training center, way back in 2006, to the guy that came to AKA. I understood and always knew my man, that only greatness would be enough for you. And today, you've achieved greatness. Welcome to the club. Another heavyweight from AKA [American Kickboxing Academy] that holds a major championship," added Daniel Cormier.

Watch Daniel Cormier's entire interview with The Schmo on YouTube below: