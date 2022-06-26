Watch: Evander Holyfield tries out MMA gloves, catches up with Jon Jones at PFL 5

Evander Holyfield ran into Jon Jones at the 2022 PFL 5 event, which went down last Friday in Atlanta.

The PFL shared a video on Instagram which saw the heavyweight boxing legend trying out MMA gloves as he attended the show. Following the event, Holyfield shared an Instagram Story where he was seen interacting with the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Here's a screenshot of Holyfield's IG post:

Soon after, 'Bones' responded to Holyfield's Instagram Story by thanking the former boxing champion:

"Thank you for being you though."

"You made my night champ. Thang[sic] you."

Jon Jones was at the 2022 PFL 5 event at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to corner his teammate Maurice Greene. 'The Crochet Boss' is a former UFC fighter who made his PFL debut that night in a losing effort against Denis Goltsov.

In a video shared by MMA Junkie, the former UFC champion was seen giving advice to Greene between rounds.

When will Jon Jones make his UFC heavyweight debut?

Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title after his controversial unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. The former champion has since gone through some legal issues but looks set to make his octagon return.

Jones is eyeing a return at heavyweight and is expected to face former heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic for the interim belt later this year. Online reports previously suggested that the UFC was looking at a July return for Jones, but 'Bones' later stated that the fight was being pushed to September.

Jones is expected to return later this year, although there's no clear timeline as of yet. However, Jones seems highly determined to capture the heavyweight crown once he's back. The 34-year-old took to Twitter last weekend to make his heavyweight title aspirations clear:

"No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free."

BONY @JonnyBones P-DRO @P_DRO520 @JonnyBones Damn bones he must of really touched the wrong button for u to respond @JonnyBones Damn bones he must of really touched the wrong button for u to respond No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free twitter.com/P_DRO520/statu… No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free twitter.com/P_DRO520/statu…

