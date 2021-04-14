Watch: Francis Ngannou recreates Mike Tyson's infamous ear biting incident with the heavyweight boxing legend himself

Francis Ngannou was on the 'Tyson Ranch' recently, making his second appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

Upon meeting his heavyweight idol for the second time, Ngannou jokingly recreated the infamous Holyfield vs. Tyson ear-biting incident from 1997.

As Mike Tyson shared his thoughts about Francis Ngannou on camera, 'The Predator' crept up from behind and pretended to bite Tyson's ear. 'Iron' Mike took Francis' joke in his stride and yelled, "Ah! Not the ear."

Mike Tyson continues to laud the UFC heavyweight champion for dealing with adversity against Stipe Miocic. Tyson praised Francis Ngannou for avenging his 2018 loss (at UFC 220) to the Croatian and capturing the heavyweight crown.

"To see him grow in that capacity, after a loss. You know, because that's what life is all about - loss," said Mike Tyson. "But I was so proud of him that he came back from adversity with this fighter [Stipe Miocic] before. And that's a big thing. Because normally, that's a little evil spirit looming over your head and he dealt with the adversity and overcame (it)," added the former WBC/WBA heavyweight champion.

When Mike Tyson bit off Evander Holyfield's ear

In 1997, Mike Tyson faced Evander Holyfield in a highly anticipated rematch. Tyson had lost the first meeting and was seeking revenge against Holyfield.

But like their initial encounter, Holyfield was mostly outclassing 'Iron' Mike. Tyson struggled as his chances of reclaiming the title slipped away with each round.

In round three, 'Kid Dynamite' exasperatedly bit off a chunk from Holyfield's ear, marking one of the darkest moments in boxing's history.

It appears the two old-timers are set to battle it out for a third time. A trilogy bout under the Legends Only League banner (co-owned by Mike Tyson) is said to be in the works.

Although there hasn't been a confirmation from Holyfield's camp, Mike Tyson claims that on May 29, the two gladiators will clash once again.

"I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th," said Mike Tyson during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living.

Holyfield believes a third fight with Tyson would generate $100 million in revenue💰 pic.twitter.com/DRP47poeh2 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 10, 2021