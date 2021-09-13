Watch: Hasbulla tries to hire Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, to train him 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach and American Kickboxing Academy head trainer Javier Mendez recently spent time with 'mini-Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov.

He posted videos from his meeting with Hasbulla on his YouTube channel. In one such video, Hasbulla was sitting beside Javier Mendez in a restaurant. He reached out to Mendez with a fistful of cash, which the 50-year-old pretended to keep with himself but returned from under the camera's view.

Check out the interaction below:

Javier Mendez responded to Hasbulla's offer with gratitude, but returned the money. He titled the video "free for gangsters," indicating through the playful exchange that "gangster" Hasbulla can train under him for free.

Javier Mendez calls Hasbulla the "number one gangster"

The place where Javier Mendez met Hasbulla is one which Mendez referred to as "Khabib's coffee shop."

While conversing, Javier Mendez pointed towards Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was sitting across the table. He asked 'Mini Khabib' who he is. Hasbulla responded to Mendez's question by citing his hero Khabib Nurmagomedov's most famous phrase, "number one bulls**t."

Javier Mendez high-fived Hasbulla after his hilarious response. Speaking to the Russian, Mendez added:

"You know why he [is] number one bulls**t? Because you're [the] number one gangster. Not him, you. You're number one, yeah, number one gangster. Him [Abubakar Nurmagomedov], bulls**t guy."

The coach then went on to discuss what kind of guy Khabib Nurmagomedov is with Hasbulla. He said:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov], no bulls**t, though, right? Khabib, no. Khabib [is] all right... You [Hasbulla] and I are big fans of Khabib."

The young Dagestani expressed his agreement at the mention of his idol with the word "champion."

Check out Javier Mendez's meeting with Hasbulla Magomedov in the video below:

After the conversation, Javier Mendez took to Instagram to post the same clip of the interaction revolving around Khabib Nurmagomedov and the social media sensation's training. In the caption, he wrote:

"@hasbulla.hushetskiy we start training tomorrow✅ @abubakar_nurmagomedov number one Bullshit Guy🤪 Khabib no bullshit guy he is Champion🦅🦅#hasbullafuture #numer1bullshit"

It appears as though Javier Mendez will now train another Dagestani warrior in his gym with the addition of Hasbulla!

