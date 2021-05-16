Watch: How Khabib Nurmagomedov neutralized the striking of Edson Barboza and dominated him

Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Edson Barboza in a lightweight matchup which served as the co-main event at UFC 219. In one of the best performances of his career, Khabib dominated Barboza to pick up a decision victory with the scorecards scoring 30-25, 30-25, 30-24.

The fight also marked Khabib Nurmagomedov's return after staying out of the Octagon for over a year due to injuries and weight issues. Edson Barboza was riding a three-fight win streak, including a victory over former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Barboza was expected to be one of the toughest matchups possible for Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov later claimed he might have been in his career's best mental and physical shape when he fought Edson Barboza at UFC 219. The Dagestani fighter stifled Barboza's striking game with continuous pressure and went on to inflict a substantial amount of damage to the Brazilian on the ground.

Edson Barboza came out firing three leg kicks within the first fifteen seconds of the fight. However, Khabib Nurmagomedev absorbed the kicks and kept pressuring, which soon earned him the takedown. Though Barboza tried his best to scramble out of Khabib's control, he ended up taking a lot of punishment. As Edson Barboza wobbled back into his corner at the end of the first round, Khabib knew it was a home run from there. Barboza would indeed slow down in the later rounds, and the Brazilian striker had little to offer, barring a few body shots and a spinning kick.

Khabib Nurmagomedov expected some heavy striking from Edson Barboza

Khabib Nurmagomedov was prepared for some elite-level striking coming his way going into his bout against Edson Barboza. However, 'The Eagle' was able to neutralize any offense whatsoever with meticulous preparation in the training camp. Speaking about his strategy for fighting Edson Barboza, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"Because like, all my training camp I think about his kicking, knees. And for me it was very interesting. Feel everything, what people talk about him, like his striking game. Of course when fight beginning, I knew he was gonna worry about my takedown too. Whole plan in training camp was, pressure this guy, make him tired and make him work. And you know, he kicked me couple of times when fight beginning, but I don't feel nothing."