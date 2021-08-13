Watch: Islam Makhachev defeats Zabit Magomedsharipov in a close Combat Sambo fight 

Hailing from Makhachkala, Dagestan, both Islam Makhachev and Zabit Magomedsharipov have extensive backgrounds in combat sambo, which is evident from their grappling prowess in mixed martial arts.

An old video recently surfaced on the internet where Islam Makhachev and Zabit Magomedsharipov faced each other in a Combat Sambo competition.

In the video, Islam Makhachev's lifelong friend, training partner, and now-mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov can be heard giving instructions in their native tongue.

Watch the full bout below:

After two rounds of intense back-and-forth action, Islam Makhachev emerged victorious by decision.

Zabit Magomedsharipov decisively dominated in the first round, controlling Islam Makhachev from the mount position. However, Islam Makhachev turned the tables in the second round and was in control for the rest of the bout.

It can be assumed that the fight is from their pre-UFC days. Islam Makhachev was a decorated combat sambo practitioner before he made his way to MMA and subsequently to the UFC. He was the Combat Sambo World Champion at 74kg in 2016.

Islam Makhachev set to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267

After a couple of cancelations last year, Islam Makhachev has been booked to fight former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos yet again. The bout has been added to the main card for UFC 267, set to take place on October 30, 2021.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news.

Okamoto quoted Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz in his tweet. He wrote that Abdelaziz's camp considers the fight a top contender contest, and if Makhachev wins, he should fight for the title next. The MMA manager also predicted a submission finish for his client.

"If Islam wins, he should fight for the title next. And I'm predicting a finish by submission late in the second round or early in the third," Abdelaziz to ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2021

Abdelaziz's claim is not entirely unfounded, as Islam Makhachev is currently on an eight-fight winning streak and placed No.5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. Ahead of him is Michael Chandler, who is set to fight No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Islam Makhachev is being considered by many as the next UFC champion to go on to represent Dagestan in the sport, much like his predecessor Khabib Nurmagomedov did with a 29-0 unbeaten record. According to some, Islam Makhachev is even better than Khabib Nurmagomedov when it comes to grappling skills. With 0.77 strikes absorbed per minute, as per UFC statistics, Islam Makhachev holds the rare record of being the least hit fighter per minute in the history of the promotion.

