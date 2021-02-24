Watch: Jake Paul does impressions of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in his latest parody video

YouTuber-turned-professional Boxer Jake Paul has become notorious for his questionable methods of getting himself noticed by famous MMA fighters in recent months. In his latest video, Paul is seen impersonating Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and other UFC fighters, as well as his next opponent Ben Askren. In the short one-minute video uploaded on his Twitter account, Jake Paul hastaken a jab at UFC fighters and UFC president Dana White regarding the current state of affairs in their respective careers. Paul also reiterated his prediction of a knockout win over Ben Askren.

Jake Paul's opponent and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren is one of those MMA fighters who can handle public insults well without letting them take an effect on his mindset. Funky understands the promotional aspect of social media interactions but did not engage in the one-upping game and nudged the Paul sibling to come up with something better in the Tweet reply.

'I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better???' Ben Askren's Tweet read

I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better??? https://t.co/R5238po9Lr — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are scheduled to fight in an eight-round Boxing Exhibition fight on April 17, 2021.

Jake Paul (2-0 Boxing) made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and professional basketball player Nate Robinson via KO/TKO.

Ben Askren (19-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) is a former Bellator and One FC welterweight champion. Retired from MMA in 2017, Askren made his comeback to prize fighting to make a run in the UFC. After defeating Robbie Lawler via submission in his UFC debut, Ben Askren announced his retirement from professional MMA following consecutive losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia in 2019.

How Do Jake Paul and Ben Askren match against each other?

Jake Paul has looked impressive in both of his professional boxing fights and finished opponents. Ben Askren is one of the last purist fighters in MMA who has relied on his wrestling to win almost all of his pro MMA fights. Askren never made progress in his striking skills, which was evident in his scrap against Demian Maia.

In spite of his proven credentials as an MMA fighter, Ben Askren's sub-par striking is one of the primary reasons behind the intrigue surrounding his boxing fight against Jake Paul, who has never fought a professional fighter.

Ben Askren's last few fights have exposed the flaws in his skills but skillset is not the only thing that makes a fighter. Askren has been a competitor his entire life and showed that he can survive difficult situations in his fight against Robbie Lawler. Jake Paul, on the other hand, has never fought a professional fighter in his entire life and it is difficult to say how he will react to those moments in the fight.