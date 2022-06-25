Watch: Jon Jones in jovial mood as he corners former UFC fighter at PFL 5

Jon Jones was recently seen in an MMA cage, but not as a fighter. ‘Bones’ took the role of a cornerman for Maurice Greene who fought at a fifth event of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2022 Regular Season.

The news was reported by various media outlets with ESPN which broadcasts all PFL events. They posted a video on Instagram of Greene getting riled up prior to his fight with Denis Goltsov.

Later, MMA Junkie posted a video of Jones giving advice to Greene during the break between the rounds. He can be heard warning his fighter about Goltsov’s intention of taking the fight to the ground.

The UFC alumni made his PFL debut in a losing effort against Goltsov. As for now, the Russian fighter has a 2-0 record and finds himself at the top of the rankings, securing him a place in the PFL Play-Off phase. The winner of the tournament will receive a $1 million cash prize. Greene is 0-1 and has one more fight scheduled in the Regular Season. So there’s still a chance left that he will make it to the tournament.

Jon Jones aims for the UFC heavyweight title

Despite his rocky relationship with the UFC, Jon Jones is willing to make a return to the octagon and win heavyweight gold in the process. The former light heavyweight title holder, who vacated the belt almost two years ago, made it clear that he aims for the belt in the heavyweight weight class.

He went on record stating that he wants to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his debut in the division. He even took to Twitter to make his championship intentions clear:

“No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free”

Jon Jones' last outing in the octagon took place back in February 2020 at UFC 247. It was a successful title defense against Dominick Reyes. He vacated the belt in August 2020 after getting into a pay argument with the promotion. He has since gone through some legal issues and announced his jump to the heavyweight division, targeting a fight with Miocic.

