Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev hilariously argue over a gift sent by a fan

Wrestling prodigies Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev share a non-pareil camaraderie. The two sambo practitioners grew up together in Dagestan, Russia, and trained under the tutelage of Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Together, they made their way from the mountains of Dagestan to the world's biggest MMA promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Their brotherly compassion, however, gets sidelined when either fighter receives a gift from fans. Being the older one, Khabib Nurmagomedov often takes possession of Makhachev's gifts. They hilariously bicker over who the actual recipient is. Only after scrupulously probing the items does Khabib hand Islam his presents.

The hilarious back-and-forth between the Dagestani duo can be seen on American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez's social media handles. Mendez recently shared a clip of the gift unboxing with Mike Swick on the latter's podcast.

Check out the aforementioned clip on 'Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast':

Islam Makhachev is often touted as the next Khabib by several MMA pundits. His superior wrestling IQ is uncannily similar to Nurmagomedov's, which is unsurprising as both fighters come from a sambo background, a fighting style known for its grappling oriented approach.

Following his recent submission victory over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31, Makhachev addressed the comparisons between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"I wanna be like Khabib, you know. He is great man, you know. He's a champion, he have lot of money now, lot of everything, but he's still humble guy," said Makhachev in the post-fight presser.

Who will Islam Makhachev next?

Islam Makhachev will face former undisputed champion Rafael dos Anjos next. The high-profile lightweight bout will be contested at UFC 267, which is set to be headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira. The news was first revealed by ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto last week.

Islam Makhachev is a betting favorite coming into the matchup. He proved his caliber against Moises when he finished the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace with a rear-naked choke submission. He made a prompt callout for a bout with dos Anjos, with whom he was initially scheduled to fight last year.

The feud between the two combatants promises a barn burner lightweight clash for the fans. It will be interesting to see if Islam Makhachev has what it takes to defeat top lightweights like dos Anjos.

