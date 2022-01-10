Watch: Khamzat Chimaev appears to lose his calm at MMA event after teammate suffers defeat

Khamzat Chimaev is very passionate when it comes to seeing his teammates be successful inside the octagon. His fervor was put on display when he lost his cool after watching his teammate suffer an awful defeat at an MMA event.

'Borz' was watching his teammate fight at a Swedish MMA event before his anger got the better of him. Upon seeing his teammate beaten, the rising welterweight star jumped the security gate and stormed the cage.

He was intercepted by security before he was able to enter the cage. Meanwhile, there were others behind the Chechen-born Swede who were pleading for him to return behind the barricade.

Watch the heated video of Khamzat Chimaev storming the cage below:

Chimaev has been described as a committed training partner by his Swedish teammate Alexander Gustafsson. 'The Mauler' believes what sets 'Borz' apart from other fighters is his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Chimaev is currently undefeated in his MMA career with 10 wins. Furthermore, the No.11 ranked welterweight has finished every single opponent he has been in the cage with.

Alexander Gustafsson details how Khamzat Chimaev became his main training partner

Alexander Gustafson and Khamzat Chimaev have been training in the same gym since 'Borz' joined his team in 2017. The pair did not train together until it was made apparent that Chimaev was too big to train with his welterweight counterparts.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, the Swede went into detail about the transformation that led to Chimaev being his main training partner. 'The Mauler' cited Chimaev’s tremendous weight gain as the main reason for them working together.

The former UFC title challenger said:

"I wasn't his main sparring partner in the beginning... But then he put some muscles on, he became a little bit heavier and stronger. He's been lifting his weights, he's just been doing his thing. I don't even know when it was but then he just started to spar with me... He's just too strong, too big and he's too good, just technically, for the welterweight guys."

Khamzat Chimaev has been seen in videos to rival the size of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. According to heavyweight Tom Aspinall, he is also strong enough to toss Alexander Gustafsson around during training.

Watch the full interview with Alexander Gustafsson below:

