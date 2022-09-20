"There will be no difference" - Watch Khamzat Chimaev compare himself to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson before UFC 279 fight against Kevin Holland

Khamzat Chimaev is certainly not your average UFC fighter by any means. Judging by his career trajectory, 'Borz' is destined to reach great heights in the sport of MMA.

The Chechen-born Swede does not lack confidence either and has predicted greatness for himself. Recently revealed footage shows 'Borz' comparing himself to boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson ahead of his UFC 279 clash against Kevin Holland. The Chechen-born Swede mumbled to himself moments before making the walk to the octagon:

"If anyone is going to be champion, it will be me. Muhammad Ali became Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson became Mike Tyson and I will be Khamzat Chimaev. There will be no difference."

This is not the only time Chimaev has drawn comparisons between himself and the two boxing greats. 'Borz' went on to compare himself to Ali and Tyson after making quick work of Kevin Holland, which did not sit well with fans. Following the UFC 279 weight-miss fiasco, Chimaev was also slammed for posting a picture of 'Iron' reading 'Be real'.

Khamzat Chimaev's coach claims that 'Borz' is exposing fake BJJ black belts in MMA

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most dangerous fighters on the UFC roster today. 'Borz' boasts a dominant wrestling skillset, which, coupled with his iron chin and crisp striking, is an extremely lethal combo.

Chimaev has absorbed only one significant strike in his entire UFC career if his iconic battle against Gilbert Burns is not considered. The Swede's dominant submission win over Kevin Holland also marked his fourth straight win over a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

DiaztwinsMMA @DiaztwinsMMA Gilbert Burns is the only man to give Khamzat Chimaev a fight. Gilbert Burns is the only man to give Khamzat Chimaev a fight. 👀 https://t.co/ENT7aiNC4r

Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael claims that he is using 'Borz' to expose fake jiu-jitsu black belts since black belts have now become redundant. Michael said in a BlockAccess documentary leading up to UFC 279:

"I'm making Khamzat expose all the fake black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu that are in the MMA scenario. Why? Because nowadays, people just get belts like they go to McDonalds. They don't do the job. He just got this purple belt. How many black belts in his career has he finished? So that shows, that's about it. I'm using him to expose many guys."

