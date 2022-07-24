Watch: Molly McCann lands yet another spinning back elbow en route to violent finish against Hannah Goldy at UFC London

Molly McCann scored another highlight-reel-worthy finish against Hannah Goldy on the main card of UFC London.

What's more, McCann utilized yet another flashy spinning back elbow to put her opponent away. This time, though, the Liverpudlian needed a few follow-up punches to get the job done.

Watch Molly McCann KO Hannah Goldy:

Goldy tried to cover up, but referee Herb Dean wasn't convinced she was doing a good job protecting herself. The stoppage was called at the 3:52 mark of the opening round.

Earlier this year, McCann used a similar move to knock out Luana Carolina at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Heading into the fight, 'Meatball' claimed that her knockout of Carolina "means f*** all" to her. The Scouser told MMA Fighting:

“That spinning elbow means f*** all on Saturday, doesn’t it? That’s not going to win me the fight, living off the last fight. What it has done is given me the belief, it’s given me the mental fortitude more to come into this one and know really what I’m capable of."

Watch Molly McCann KO Luana Carolina:

However, McCann may have surprised herself as she had a repeat of her previous fight. With back-to-back finishes courtesy of the move, 'Meatball' Molly can now claim the spinning back elbow as her signature maneuver.

Molly McCann acknowledges UFC fans in the UK

McCann has turned into one of the biggest fan-favorites on the UFC roster. Thanks to her infectious energy and high-octane fighting style, the 32-year-old has amassed a huge following, especially in the UK.

After her remarkable win, 'Meatball' Molly acknowledged the electric crowd at UFC London. During her post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, McCann said:

"I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this before in combat sports in the U.K. – getting behind a female athlete. To see everyone else on this card who let you down, I won’t let you down."

McCann has now won three straight fights and is riding a 6-2 record in her past eight outings. She holds notable victories over the likes of Ji Yeon Kim, Ariane Lipski, and Priscila Cachoeira.

