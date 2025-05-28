WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang, Superlek deliver some of the  nastiest elbow shots in ONE Championship history

Throughout its storied history, ONE Championship has showcased a plethora of jaw-dropping elbow knockouts, but two names cosistently rise to the top whenever highlight reels surface — Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a compilation of stunning elbow finishes, and it came as no surprise that both Thai superstars were prominently featured.
Rodtang ignited the crowd at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a spectacular knockout of Edgar Tabares, successfully defending his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in front of a raucous American audience at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.
Unleashing relentless pressure, "The Iron Man" overwhelmed the Mexican challenger with his trademark aggression. In the second round, he sealed the deal with a perfectly timed elbow that brough the bout — and the house — down.
Over a year later, Superlek followed suit in equally devastaing fashion. Making his U.S. debut at ONE 168 in September 2024, the reigining ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion needed just 49 seconds to dismantle Jonathan Haggerty with a razor-sharp elbow to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.
Rodtang feels the itch to compete again
Coming off a stunning 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is once again fired up for competition.
Hungry to step back into the spotlight, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently turned to Instagram to ask fans who they want to see him square off against next.
Among the top names mentioned was former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who recently climbed to No. 3 in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings following his revenge win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.