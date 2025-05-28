WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang, Superlek deliver some of the  nastiest elbow shots in ONE Championship history

Throughout its storied history, ONE Championship has showcased a plethora of jaw-dropping elbow knockouts, but two names cosistently rise to the top whenever highlight reels surface — Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a compilation of stunning elbow finishes, and it came as no surprise that both Thai superstars were prominently featured.

Ad

Trending

Rodtang ignited the crowd at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a spectacular knockout of Edgar Tabares, successfully defending his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in front of a raucous American audience at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Unleashing relentless pressure, "The Iron Man" overwhelmed the Mexican challenger with his trademark aggression. In the second round, he sealed the deal with a perfectly timed elbow that brough the bout — and the house — down.

Ad

Over a year later, Superlek followed suit in equally devastaing fashion. Making his U.S. debut at ONE 168 in September 2024, the reigining ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion needed just 49 seconds to dismantle Jonathan Haggerty with a razor-sharp elbow to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Rodtang feels the itch to compete again

Coming off a stunning 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is once again fired up for competition.

Ad

Hungry to step back into the spotlight, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently turned to Instagram to ask fans who they want to see him square off against next.

Among the top names mentioned was former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who recently climbed to No. 3 in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings following his revenge win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.