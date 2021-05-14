Watch: Tony Ferguson gives his thoughts on missing out on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Tony Ferguson gave his thoughts on having missed out on a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. When asked if at the end of his career 'El Cucuy' would be satisfied without having the Dagestani's name as part of his resume, Ferguson said:

"Absolutely. Chase a cheque, never chase a b***h."

This isn't the first time Tony Ferguson has taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's hard to decipher whether Ferguson has finally given up chasing 'The Eagle', though, considering how many times he has tried to call out the former champion.

You can watch the full interview below:

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a long history together

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is perhaps the most ill-fated bout in the history of UFC matchups. The highly anticipated fight was booked and subsequently canceled five times, the last being UFC 249.

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Tony Ferguson. The one that got away. pic.twitter.com/hW1PKPi5m3 — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) October 25, 2020

After falling through four times, fans were sure that the MMA world would finally witness the two lightweight titans battle at UFC 249. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit and derailed all those plans.

The fight may have failed to come to fruition, but that hasn't stopped Tony Ferguson from taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov time and again. Most recently, he took a jibe at the former champion at the UFC 262 press conference.

Tony Ferguson press conferences are back ladies and gentlemen.#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gJr6W85Frw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2021

Tony Ferguson had even lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov over the latter's comments where he suggested he never considered Ferguson to be an elite lightweight.

Ferguson's frustration is understandable, given how many times the fight was booked and fell apart. It took fight fans a long time to let go of the bout that never was.

It would appear that even though he still has a sour taste in his mouth, Tony Ferguson is letting go of it too.

Tony Ferguson faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

'El Cucuy' has a tough test ahead of him at UFC 262. He faces number nine-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, who's on a six-fight winning streak. Ferguson is ranked number five but is on a two-fight skid.

Tony Ferguson amassed a twelve-fight winning streak before losing to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. He then lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. In both of his last outings, 'El Cucuy' has looked out of his element.

Tony Ferguson desperately needs to win this fight if he wants to keep his title dreams alive.