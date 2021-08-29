Watch: Tyron Woodley discusses his fight against Jake Paul with rapper Wiz Khalifa

Tyron Woodley is set to fight Jake Paul this Sunday in what many expect to be one of the biggest combat sports events of 2021.

Prior to his highly anticipated fight, Woodley had a conversation with a longtime friend and prominent hip-hop personality.

The said personality is Wiz Khalifa, in collaboration with whom Tyron Woodley had released the music track I'll Beat Yo A** back in 2018.

Woodley has worked on several notable projects in the entertainment industry – including ventures in Hollywood and Bollywood. As evidenced by his work with Khalifa, Woodley has also tried his hand at hip-hop.

In a conversation with Tyron Woodley over the phone, Khalifa wished 'The Chosen One' luck ahead of his high-stakes boxing match.

The rapper purportedly referenced the pre-fight press conference scuffle between Woodley and Jake Paul’s team, which came after one of the YouTuber’s teammates allegedly insulted Woodley’s mother.

Many in the combat sports community had pointed out that the feud between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul became personal due to the aforementioned incident.

Woodley is known to be very close with his mother, Deborah, who’s beloved in the MMA world as the compassionate and always-optimistic 'Mama Woodley'.

Speaking to Wiz Khalifa, Tyron Woodley seemingly addressed the press conference incident.

“It was already kind of personal, to be honest, from the beginning. I just know that I do best when I just lock in at that point from the beginning. So, there’s nothing he can do that’d make me wanna like, go off anymore. I’m ready.” Woodley laughed and added, “Alright, my man. I appreciate you, brother.”

Catch the interaction in Showtime's All Access Daily video below:

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. ‘The Chosen One’ was once considered one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history. Nevertheless, he’s suffered a few major setbacks in his career in recent years.

Since losing his UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in March 2019, Tyron Woodley lost his next three fights as well. The 39-year-old is now on a four-fight losing streak in his MMA career and was released by the UFC earlier this year.

Woodley is now scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against YouTube megastar and up-and-coming boxer Jake Paul. Their fight will be an eight-round cruiserweight bout that’ll take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29.

