Watch: Valentina Shevchenko celebrated her dominant UFC 261 win over Jessica Andrade with her trademark dance

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her UFC women's flyweight title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261. 'Bullet' put on a masterclass against the Brazilian and asserted her dominance at the top of the women's flyweight division.

Following the win, Valentina Shevchenko celebrated with her trademark dance inside the Octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko dominated the bout with five takedowns in the very first round. Though Andrade tried to make use of the fence at times, the champion was just too powerful for her in the clinch.

Things didn't change in the second round as Valentina Shevchenko sent Andrade to the floor from the clinch position. Shevchenko locked Andrade in the crucifix and rained a heavy ground and pound attack, which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight at 3:19 minutes of the second round.

#UFC261 Official Result: Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) defeats Jessica Andrade by TKO, Round 2, 3:19 — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 25, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko is currently riding a six-fight win streak since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 215. Jessica Andrade, on the other hand, is on a three-fight skid, having lost her last two bouts against Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko grew up dancing

Valentina Shevchenko once again put on an elegant display with her signature dance, the Lezginka. The traditional dance, also known as the Lezgi dance, is a national dance of the Lezgins, common among people in the Caucasus region.

Advertisement

Lezginka was named in accordance with the ancient totem of the Lezgins: the word “Lek”. Azeris, Nogais, Chechens, Ossetians, Circassians are among a number of communities who have developed their own versions of the dance.

Valentina Shevchenko is no stranger to dancing as she has in touch with the art form from her childhood. Crediting her mother Elena Shevchenko for dancing skills, 'Bullet Valentina' told Jon Wertheim:

"It is another story. My mom said she didn’t want [my sister and me] to lose our femininity. So we have to do both things: martial arts and dance. It was something very natural for me that I learned, that I grew up with."