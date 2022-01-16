Watch: Viacheslav Borshchev drops opponent with devastating liver shot in UFC debut, scores first finish of 2022

Viacheslav Borshchev scored the first UFC finish of 2022. The Russian knocked out Dakota Bush with a devastating liver shot at a time of 3:47 in the very first round in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Borshchev was taken down early on by Bush at UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. 'Slava' then managed to scramble back to his feet. He was, however, pushed to the fence moments later.
Both fighters had their moments during the exciting main card bout but it was Borshchev who shifted gears and went for the kill. He executed a lethal body punch which left his opponent in agony, forcing referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the fight.
"THE FIRST FINISH OF 2022!!! [ @ViacheslavBors1 | #UFCVegas46 ]."
The 30-year-old now holds a 6-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career. He made his UFC debut this weekend after another impressive KO victory over Chris Duncan in Dana White's Contender Series 2021 last October.
Training with Team Alpha Male, under the tutelage of Urijah Faber since 2017, Borschchev has his eyes set on making his way to the top of the division.
'Slava' previously competed in Titan FC, Legacy Fighting Alliance and Gladiator Challenge.
MMA Twitter reacts to Viacheslav Borshchev's incredible first-round finish
The preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze was filled with unanimous decisions. The main card opener between featherweights Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito also ended the same way.
Viacheslav Borshschev put an end to the trend by showing aggressive intent right from the get go. The Russian drew praise on social media for the way he claimed his first UFC win.
'Slava' is now a favorite to receive the first 'Performance of the Night' bonus of the year as well.
See how the MMA world reacted to the first knockout of 2022 below:
