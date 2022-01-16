Watch: Viacheslav Borshchev drops opponent with devastating liver shot in UFC debut, scores first finish of 2022

Viacheslav Borshchev scored the first UFC finish of 2022. The Russian knocked out Dakota Bush with a devastating liver shot at a time of 3:47 in the very first round in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Borshchev was taken down early on by Bush at UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. 'Slava' then managed to scramble back to his feet. He was, however, pushed to the fence moments later.

Both fighters had their moments during the exciting main card bout but it was Borshchev who shifted gears and went for the kill. He executed a lethal body punch which left his opponent in agony, forcing referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the fight.

The 30-year-old now holds a 6-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career. He made his UFC debut this weekend after another impressive KO victory over Chris Duncan in Dana White's Contender Series 2021 last October.

Training with Team Alpha Male, under the tutelage of Urijah Faber since 2017, Borschchev has his eyes set on making his way to the top of the division.

'Slava' previously competed in Titan FC, Legacy Fighting Alliance and Gladiator Challenge.

MMA Twitter reacts to Viacheslav Borshchev's incredible first-round finish

The preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze was filled with unanimous decisions. The main card opener between featherweights Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito also ended the same way.

Viacheslav Borshschev put an end to the trend by showing aggressive intent right from the get go. The Russian drew praise on social media for the way he claimed his first UFC win.

'Slava' is now a favorite to receive the first 'Performance of the Night' bonus of the year as well.

See how the MMA world reacted to the first knockout of 2022 below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Borshchev with a solid debut, showing off a diverse skill set against Bush. overcoming adversity and working his way up from the ground, which is where most had their doubts about him.



Beautiful body shot to setup the finish. Borshchev with a solid debut, showing off a diverse skill set against Bush. overcoming adversity and working his way up from the ground, which is where most had their doubts about him.Beautiful body shot to setup the finish.

Joe Gravel @JoeGravel20 Ok, for one we need a Shevchenko - Borshchev dance off. Second, what a beautiful left hook to the body by Slava!! Crippled Bush with it. Our first finish of the night. #UFCVegas46 Ok, for one we need a Shevchenko - Borshchev dance off. Second, what a beautiful left hook to the body by Slava!! Crippled Bush with it. Our first finish of the night. #UFCVegas46

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Viacheslav Borshchev was the first #UFC finish of 2022 and the first BLUE CORNER fighter to win a fight tonight #UFC Vegas46 Viacheslav Borshchev was the first #UFC finish of 2022 and the first BLUE CORNER fighter to win a fight tonight #UFCVegas46

Manpreet Jhass @MMALOTN



Borshchev crumpled him, perfectly timed and perfectly placed.



Slava Claus ladies and gentlemen.



#UFCVegas48 Nastyyy KO. Putting that in the #LocksKOof2022 folder.Borshchev crumpled him, perfectly timed and perfectly placed.Slava Claus ladies and gentlemen. Nastyyy KO. Putting that in the #LocksKOof2022 folder.Borshchev crumpled him, perfectly timed and perfectly placed.Slava Claus ladies and gentlemen.#UFCVegas48 https://t.co/zAigpP6Q4R

Kevin Iole @KevinI Great body shot by Borshchev drops Bush and he finishes him quickly. Our first finish of the day. 3:47 of the first round. #UFCVegas46 Great body shot by Borshchev drops Bush and he finishes him quickly. Our first finish of the day. 3:47 of the first round. #UFCVegas46

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Viacheslav Borshchev seems like a genuine good guy. Can really see his fan base growing if he continues to put on shows like that. #UFCVegas46 Viacheslav Borshchev seems like a genuine good guy. Can really see his fan base growing if he continues to put on shows like that. #UFCVegas46

Keith @pickinKeith Called the first finish of the year, Viacheslav Borshchev puts down Dakota Bush with a body shot Called the first finish of the year, Viacheslav Borshchev puts down Dakota Bush with a body shot https://t.co/fbb0yUOwfD

