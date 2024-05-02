"Way ahead of him" - Former sparring partner of Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa predicts their UFC 302 co-main event fight

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are set to face off in the co-main event of UFC 302 in June.

Both men suffered losses in their previous outings. Strickland lost his title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, while Costa suffered a decision defeat against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298.

Given the styles of both fighters, fans can expect a striking battle. But according to a man who had trained with both men, Caio Borralho, 'Tarzan' will hold a supreme advantage during their clash if the fight remains standing.

Borralho is set to compete at UFC 301 on May 4 against Paul Craig, and ahead of his clash, 'The Natural' appeared in front of the media. During his media day appearance, he shared a prediction for Strickland vs. Costa, saying this:

"It's a good fight, because it's two top guys in the division... I see 'Borrachinha' is a little bit stronger than Strickland. I see the danger in his game will be around his kicks, his high kicks that he does without effort, and they're very strong kicks. But I think as a matter of MMA, and experience and gas tank, and boxing, Strickland is way ahead of him. It will be a five-round fight so I think it could be an easy night for Strickland, for sure."

Sean Strickland says he will beat Paulo Costa "for Brazil"

UFC 302 is set to take place on June 1st, and will be headlined by an epic clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Appearing alongside the lightweight stars will be Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, who will clash in the co-main event.

Strickland will be hoping to show why he deserves another shot at the middleweight title, and currently occupies the No.1 ranking at 185 pounds. Costa too will be eager to get back in the title picture, and a victory over a former champion will certainly help his cause.

Following the fight being officially announced, the American took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matchup, saying this:

"I like Costa, he's a funny guy. He makes me laugh, he's pro-free speech, I like that guy. But I'm going to make that dirty Brazilian bleed. You know, I'm gonna do it for Brazil, because Brazil doesn't even like Costa."

