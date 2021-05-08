"We are not homosexuals" - Diego Sanchez clears the air on his relationship with Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez and his manager/coach, Joshua Fabia, recently spoke out against Donald Cerrone's comments at the UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson pre-fight media event.

After the events surrounding Diego Sanchez's abrupt release from the UFC, the veteran fighter has been extremely vocal about why he was released. Sanchez claims that the UFC, a multi-billion dollar company, has not been fair to its fighters. He said that the UFC tries to silence anyone who raises their voices against it, but his coach Joshua Fabia is helping him fight the unjust system.

However, most of the UFC federation, including Dana White and Diego Sanchez's former training partner Rashad Evans, believe that Joshua Fabia is ruining Sanchez's career. They advised Diego Sanchez to get away from Joshua Fabia ASAP.

In the midst of all these allegations, Donald Cerrone sided with the narrative of Joshua Fabia being the troublemaker. At the pre-fight media event, he said that Diego Sanchez has a "new lover" in Joshua Fabia.

Donald Cerrone on Diego Sanchez and "new lover" Joshua Fabia: "‘I've never seen someone thrown off because they’re crazy"https://t.co/Gq0v632N2x pic.twitter.com/pQFYVgDTLv — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) May 5, 2021

Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia appeared in a recent edition of "True Story With Josh Gibson," wherein they laid to rest rumors of a homosexual relationship between them following Cerrone's comments. Diego Sanchez said,

"First of all, let me clarify this. Me and Joshua are not sexual. We are not homosexuals. We are brothers..."

Joshua Fabia came in with his own response to the comments. Continuing with what Diego Sanchez was at, Fabia said:

"... But not to say that there is something wrong with that, and that's nobody's business. And to think that, because you're heteroconventional, you can judge some other people [because] they live differently? I'm not about that. Diego is not about that. And if you wanna make us have to go fight for people that are not able to fight for themselves, and you wanna attack these people in an arena, in a space, where they don't have a a platform? Well, yeah man, we will represent them. No problem."

Diego Sanchez reveals that many of his friends from the gay community have been hurt by Donald Cerrone's comments:

As Diego Sanchez further detailed the impact of Donald Cerrone's comments, he revealed that many of his friends belonging to the queer community were disturbed. He said,

"I have homosexual, gay friends, men and women, who are very offended, very offended by these comments, and feel that it's too much. And it should be."

What do you make of the altercation between Donald Cerrone and Diego Sanchez? Let us know in the comments section!