"We're probably gonna get sued" - Dana White reacts to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in stands, fighter fears "prison"

Arman Tsarukyan's pre-fight altercation with a fan at UFC 300 has Dana White anticipating legal action. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO touched on the incident. While making his walkout, Tsarukyan was grabbed by a fan in the stands, sparking a violent reaction from the 155-pounder.

Tsarukyan punched the fan in question before security directed him away from the scuffle. When asked about the altercation, White didn't seem especially bothered by its possible ramifications, which, according to him, could include a lawsuit.

"Yeah, you might not want to hang over things and grab people when they're walking out. These guys are all f***ing hyped up and whatever. I'm sure, we're probably gonna get sued."

Check out Dana White's reaction to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan (0:06):

Due to the altercation overshadowing his difficult win over Oliveira, there has been little talk about Tsarukyan fulfilling his potential by beating a former lightweight champion. Naturally, during his own appearance at the post-fight press conference, the rising 155-pound contender was asked about the incident.

He cautioned fans against grabbing him without consent, claiming that he would rather not end up in prison over what he would do to fans who continue to violate his personal space.

"He showed me he wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back. So guys, no one show me, it doesn't matter who you are, I'm gonna punch you in the face. You can show me from 200 meters, I'm not gonna, punch you. But when you're close to me, it's automatically, you know? I'm from Russia, don't do that, please, or I'm gonna go to the prison in US."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's response to the incident (0:05):

For now, Tsarukyan will have to brave any potential consequences that come his way while preparing for a future title fight with the winner of the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier matchup.

Arman Tsarukyan had prior issues with fans

Ahead of UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan took part in a promotional press conference for the event, where he was joined by several other fighters who competed on the card, like Alex Pereira, Kayla Harrison, and Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, his experience was less than stellar, as Oliveira's fans heckled him.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan getting disrespected by fans:

Fans of the Brazilian mocked and insulted Tsarukyan but did so from afar, so there was no violent incident to speak of. However, fans may opt against heckling fighters in such a manner, as some have no qualms with confrontation.

